At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, you can stand under the wing of a B-1 bomber and hear from the pilot on what it's like to fly it. (EAA photo/Dave Witty) EAA AirVenture remains one of the most affordable family-friendly destinations in the nation, featuring a gathering of aircraft, enthusiasts, innovations, attractions and performances you’ll see only in Oshkosh.

Advance purchase admission tickets and camping credentials are now available for the 66th annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in, providing greater convenience for those traveling to the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.” The week-long event will be held July 23-29, 2017 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

EAA members and the general public can now purchase tickets via a secure website and speed through the admissions process upon arrival in Oshkosh. Daily and weekly admissions are available, including the ability to join EAA and immediately receive the best possible prices. Additionally, discounts of $2 on daily adult admissions and $5 on weekly adult admissions are available by purchasing prior to June 15, 2018. Special discounts are also available for veterans and current U.S. military members. Plus, advance purchases of B-17, Ford Tri-Motor, and helicopter flight experiences, Aviator’s Club admission, and auto parking are available.

“EAA AirVenture remains one of the most affordable family-friendly destinations in the nation, featuring a gathering of aircraft, enthusiasts, innovations, attractions and performances you’ll see only in Oshkosh,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA vice president of marketing and business development. “This advance purchase opportunity is the best way to be fully prepared for an unforgettable experience at Oshkosh, and save money at the same time. It’s also a great opportunity for those who want to give a special aviation gift for friends and family members.”

Highlighted features for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 are being finalized now. They will include the latest in innovations and technology, salutes to aviation anniversaries, recognition of aviation personalities, and much more. In 2017, more than 590,000 people and 10,000 airplanes made Oshkosh home of “aviation’s family reunion” that included aircraft of all ages, sizes, and configurations.

Along with daily and weekly AirVenture admissions, there is also a special weekend camping package covering the final three days of the event and includes one EAA membership, camping credentials, and four adult admission tickets. It is available at a five percent savings over buying those items separately.

Additionally, a new “Cleared Direct” T-shirt for AirVenture 2018 is also available through the advance purchase website. Receive free shipping on this shirt with the purchase of advance tickets. Visit the site, make your selections, pay by credit card, and print your tickets at home. Full instructions and answers to frequently asked questions are also included online.

To access the advance ticketing area, visit EAA.org/Tickets. Advance purchase AirVenture tickets are scanned and exchanged for an appropriate wristband at all AirVenture gates in a quick and easy process.

About EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

