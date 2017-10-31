The Outlook for Corporate Mobile Payments Usage

We believe that consumer demand and commercial demand will essentially converge and that with better rationalization of value, along with more ubiquitous access to simpler payment experiences, the commercial mobile market will reach a tipping point by the end of this decade.

In prior research Mercator Advisory Group has discussed how the mobile communications revolution has yet to extend into the primary vessels for making purchases at the physical point of sale (POS). As this begins to shift more quickly for consumers, we expect a contiguous effect will occur in the commercial space. In a new ForeSight report, Mercator provides a summary version of the broader discussion include the various commercial channels where the use of mobile devices and capabilities will have an impact moving toward 2020 and beyond.

Download this complimentary ForeSight report, Mobile Is Coming in Commercial Payments, for free.

“The commercial mobile landscape at a high level consists of activities related to three dimensions: actual payment initiation, payment vehicles, and card acceptance methods. However, there are several commercial channels where mobile capabilities are being utilized and payments are either initiated or authorized through mobile technology. Channels include the POS, digital commerce (which has several subchannels), and various mobile banking solutions that incorporate treasury and payables functionality,” commented Steve Murphy, Director, Commercial and Enterprise Payments Advisory Service at Mercator Advisory Group, and author of the report. “We believe that consumer demand and commercial demand will essentially converge and that with better rationalization of value, along with more ubiquitous access to simpler payment experiences, the commercial mobile market will reach a tipping point by the end of this decade.”

Highlights of the ForeSight report include:



Commercial mobile channel definitions

Drivers for the expected adoption wave

Discussion of the role played by tokenization in the space

High-level growth projections by category beyond 2020

This report has 8 pages and 1 exhibit.

Companies mentioned in this report include: Amazon, American Express, Axletree, Bloomberg, Citibank, City National Bank, Finastra, First Data, FIS, Ingenico, Kyriba, PAX, Reval, TSYS, U.S. Bank, and Verifone

Please visit us online at http://www.mercatoradvisorygroup.com.

For more information and media inquiries, please call Mercator Advisory Group's main line: 1-781-419-1700, send email to media@mercatoradvisorygroup.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ http://twitter.com/MercatorAdvisor.

About Mercator Advisory Group

Mercator Advisory Group is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.