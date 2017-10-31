Rebecca Stuchen, Artist & Entrepreneur I have been awakened at every level of my being–mind, body and spirit. Thank you for the biggest transformation of my life.

For those seeking respite during the hectic holiday season, Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing Center, Sedona, Arizona’s Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, proudly offers personalized tailored retreats geared toward stress relief and relaxation. Now visitors can create their own Tailored Personal Holiday Retreat to nourish their body and soul this holiday season.

Shamangelic Tailored Retreats offer a powerful resource for anyone who wants to manage their stress, expand their consciousness or deepen their self-development and spiritual awakening. These personalized tailored retreats offer clients a chance for deep relaxation among the healing energies of Sedona’s Red Rocks and its powerful vortexes during the busy holiday season. Meditation sessions, Land Journeys, Chakra Balancing, a Sedona vortex experience, a Shamangelic Healing journey, Guided Visualization and Medicine Wheel visits are just some of the many experiences and modalities available to clients.

With days filled with blue sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to low 80s, fall and early winter in Sedona is an ideal time for letting go of stress amidst the beauty of the changing desert landscape. Private Healing Sessions with Anahata during or after retreats are also available. Personal sessions with Anahata offer a safe and loving space for further deep healing and spiritual awakening.

Shamangelic Healing Holiday Gift Certificates are also available and offer a convenient and unique way to give the gift of healing and stress release to family and friends this holiday season. Gift certificates can be purchased in increments of $50 to $1000 and are good toward Sedona Sessions, private healing sessions, training courses, life counseling phone sessions, Sedona Personal Retreats or toward any upcoming retreat offered through the Center.

Upcoming events include the dynamic Sedona Weekend Intensive for Empowerment and Awakening March 8--11, 2018. This retreat gives participants the tools and practices for creating healthier, more conscious relationships in one's life. The Shamanic Soul Retreat, April 5--8, 2018, offers a shamanic healing journey that includes Shamanic Breathwork and Medicine Wheel Ceremonies, Shamanic Wisdom Teachings, Land Journeys and more in the Sedona Red Rocks.

The Center also offers Sedona Courses retreats. Participants can choose from packages such as Healing Tools and Modalities which offers those interested in the healing arts intensive training in energy medicine, emotional clearing, chakra balancing and other methods to shift, heal and release stress and raise consciousness. Those who are already practitioners of the healing arts can benefit from the further training and education these courses offer.

Shamangelic Healing Center also offers Sacred Land Journeys. Anahata’s Land Journeys offer participants a chance to explore and experience the powerful frequencies of Sedona’s vortexes to potentiate healing and awakening in the natural beauty of Sedona’s Red Rocks. Because every person experiences vortexes differently, Anahata also offers private vortex sessions where she works with the individual to tailor the ideal Sedona Vortex Journey for them. Private consultations provide a deeper personal understanding of vortexes and how a vortex can shift one’s energy to meet specific healing and spiritual goals.

Shamanic Healer and Spiritual Counselor, Anahata Ananda, has trained extensively with gifted shamans, energy healers and spiritual teachers from around the world in order to artfully integrate the fields of spirituality, energy healing, self-empowerment, and shamanic teachings. Her client-base spans the globe with individuals from all walks of life who are seeking to heal and awaken to their fullest potential.

The Shamangelic Healing Center is based in Sedona, Arizona. It is nestled beneath Thunder Mountain, with 360 degrees of breathtaking views, and within walking distance to a medicine wheel and healing vortexes, making it the perfect setting for healing and expansion. Inside, the retreat center's calm and relaxed environment helps to engage all of the senses, making it easy to settle into a session. Clients seeking Spiritual awakening, transformational healing services, counseling, sacred land journeys or training courses may choose from a wide range of options that can be tailored for the ultimate personal experience.

For those unable to attend or come to Sedona, seekers of spiritual rejuvenation can enjoy a mini retreat “staycation” with Anahata’s inspirational videos shot in Sedona. Anahata has also created online courses on the Kajabi platform for the global audience, with convenient 24 hour access to videos and self-paced exercise handouts that help people explore the tools and practices to live a more empowered, balanced and conscious life in their everyday lives.

This holiday season Anahata also offers private, one-on-one phone counseling sessions for those experiencing the "holiday blues." Anahata’s phone counseling offer highly focused sessions specifically to help people manage their stress, emerging family issues and other spiritual or emotional concerns that arise particularly around the holidays. Phone counseling can be a single 1 hour session or purchased in blocks of hours to be used as needed.

