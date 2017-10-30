The JetToy Event is a friendly competition in which students build their best vehicles and engage in distance, accuracy and timed events.

Creating the most efficient and smooth-running balloon-powered vehicle will be the task for hundreds of fifth grade students on Thursday, Nov. 2 in Atlanta.

Sponsored by Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG), the event invites 500 students to the Georgia International Convention Center, Hall D, to participate in SAE International’s A World In Motion (AWIM) JetToy Competition.

Working in design teams, students will culminate their classroom experience by building and testing model JetToy cars that they have analyzed for weeks. The JetToy Event is a friendly competition in which students build their best vehicles and engage in distance, accuracy and timed events.

What: SAE International’s A World In Motion JetToy Competition Sponsored by KMMG

Where: Georgia International Convention Center - Hall D

2000 Convention Center Concourse

Atlanta, GA 30337

When: Thursday, November 2, 2017

9 a.m. EST – Competitions begin at 11 a.m.

Fifth grade students from the following areas will participate:



Troup County, GA

Lanett, AL

Harris County, GA

Meriwether County, GA

Chambers County, AL

Pickens County, SC

AWIM is a teacher-administered, industry volunteer-assisted program that brings science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education to life in the classroom for students in Kindergarten through Grade 8. Benchmarked to the national standards, the AWIM program incorporates integrated STEM learning experiences through hands-on activities that reinforce classroom STEM learning.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

