Magnesium for Auto Engineers Focus of IMA November Webinar

“Magnesium Extrusions for Automotive Engineers” will be the focus of the upcoming November webinar presented by the International Magnesium Association (IMA). Nes Abdulrahman will be the presenter for the one-hour webinar, hosted by IMA and available free to members and non-members on their website.

Abdulrahman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgy from the University of Toronto, as well as an MBA from the University of Ottawa. He has worked in the magnesium industry in various roles since 1998, with eight years as a process engineer exposed to mining, reduction, casting and extrusion of magnesium alloys.

The webinar will begin at Noon CT on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2017. Topics covered, subject to change, include:



Magnesium demand drivers for automotive application

Magnesium property benefits for automotive use

Magnesium alloy nomenclature and mechanical properties

Extrusion process basics and its advantages

Magnesium extrusion limitations and mitigation strategies

Factors impacting extrusion cost and properties

Post extrusion heat-treatment, forming, and joining options

Corrosion protection

The webinar is one of a four-part series. The next webinar will air on Dec. 6 and will focus on Corrosion Protection of Magnesium Structures. Full details on the December webinar can be found on the IMA website. The two previously aired archived webinars can also be found on the IMA website. They are titled “Environmental Benefits of Magnesium in Transport Applications” and “Magnesium as an Engineering Material.”

