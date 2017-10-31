TurboTenant, the industry leader in free landlord software, has released a brand new platform interface. With this new interface, their software is now easier to access and navigate for independent landlords and property managers.

Updates to their interface make the process of marketing a rental property, accepting online applications, screening tenants and getting renters insurance simple and intuitive. One goal of the release is to make the software so easy to navigate that new users would have little need for detailed instructions or customer support.

“As the founder of TurboTenant, my goal from the start has been to revolutionize the rental process by providing savvy landlords with cutting-edge technology that is intuitive, powerful, and fast. Releasing the new TurboTenant allows us to continue to expand on making the rental process easier and faster with our new all-in-one features for landlords and renters.” Sarnen Steinbarth, CEO

As an industry leader in landlord software solutions, this brand new interface benefits both existing users and future adopters of their product. In line with their mission of helping independent landlords and property managers bring the rental process into the 21st century, the new interface is designed to easily integrate with additional features in the near future.

“We have moved to a Component and GraphQl based architecture that allows our development team to move at the speed of light and bring our users new, top-shelf products at a faster rate.” Patrick Ortell, CTO

This new release is one of many product releases from TurboTenant in 2017. In September, TurboTenant launched renters insurance and utility activation through their platform.

About TurboTenant (turbotenant.com): TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 75,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit and background reports, and property listings and marketing, and renters insurance. All of TurboTenant’s features focus on helping landlords manage smarter, faster, and more effectively.