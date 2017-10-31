PALMco Energy The response to the series of Hurricane disasters that have devastated the Gulf Coast, Florida, and Caribbean, is deeply moving. It was only just five years ago that our hometown in Brooklyn was similarly impacted by Superstorm Sandy.

PALMco Energy, a privately-owned energy supply company, today announced that it is fulfilling the full amount pledged through the $1,500 matching fund campaign to the Houston Food Bank, established to provide aid to families impacted by Hurricane Harvey. In the immediate aftermath of the hurricane’s devastation, the company donated $2,500 to the Houston Food Bank and established a $1,500 matching fund microsite to encourage further contributions from customers, employees, and the public, which raised several hundred dollars. The company also donated $4,000 to the Feeding South Florida Food Bank to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Irma.

“We are proud to join the millions of Americans who have come together in this time of need,” said Robert Palmese, President of PALMco Energy. “From everyday Americans sending what they can to first responders on the frontlines, the response to the series of Hurricane disasters that have devastated the Gulf Coast, Florida, and Caribbean, is deeply moving. It was only just five years ago that our hometown in Brooklyn was similarly impacted by Superstorm Sandy. We are deeply grateful to our customers, employees, and the whole of the PALMco Energy family who joined us in supporting needed relief efforts.”

PALMco Energy’s matching donations mobilecause site will continue to accept contributions. All proceeds will go toward funding the Houston Food Bank’s ongoing relief efforts along the Gulf Coast.

About PALMco

PALMco is a family-owned and operated energy supply company (ESCO) that supplies electricity and natural gas in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Sister company Columbia Utilities supplies electricity and natural gas in New York. Our family has been in the energy business since 1938, and we dedicate ourselves to providing quality service, customer satisfaction, and dependable energy.

About Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank is a member of the nation's largest non-governmental, domestic hunger relief organization - Feeding America – whose goal is to make food accessible to hungry people in their greatest times of need. In fiscal year 2016-2017, the Houston Food Bank distributed 83,000,000 nutritious meals. Houston Food Bank is a private non-profit organization founded in 1982 Houston, Texas, with Tax ID number 74-2181456.