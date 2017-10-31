Peter Piela Joins AI Foundry as Director of Solution Development

'As a fast-growing enterprise software company, it is important that we continue to uplevel our solutions portfolio to capitalize on our large market opportunity,' said Sid Probstein, CTO and VP of Professional Services at AI Foundry.

AI Foundry, the leader in Actionable Intelligence, today announced that Peter Piela, Ph.D. joins as Director of Solution Development and will help drive the growth and development of RPA-enabled solutions for AI Foundry. As a seasoned development manager, Dr. Piela has a track record of leading high-performance teams to create valuable, award-winning software products. As Director of Solution Development, he will lead a team of designers and developers to define, implement and package AI Foundry’s Agile Solutions, incorporating contributions from our technology partners, open source, and engineering team. Piela will collaborate with customers, partners and internal staff to ensure the steady, efficient evolution of the solutions and will report to Sid Probstein, CTO and VP of Professional Services.

Piela joins AI Foundry from Cray, Inc. where he was Director of Platform Software R&D, contributing to the strategy, architecture and implementation of Cray's next generation unified supercomputer/cluster system management solution based on the OpenStack cloud operating system. Piela has held other management roles including Vice President of Software Development at Terascala, Vice President of Product Development at Segue Software and multiple positions at Aspen Technology. Piela earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

“As a fast-growing enterprise software company, it is important that we continue to uplevel our solutions portfolio to capitalize on our large market opportunity,” said Sid Probstein, CTO and VP of Professional Services at AI Foundry. “Piela’s combination of deep technical expertise and strategic approach to product development makes him a great fit to lead the development efforts at AI Foundry. He will lead a team of world class developers to advance our state-of-the-art actionable intelligence platform and his leadership experience will be instrumental in propelling us forward to our next phase of growth.”

“I’m extremely excited to join the fast-paced environment at AI Foundry,” said Piela. “With the recent launch of its Agile Lending and Agile Mortgages solutions, the company is on a turbo growth projection, and I am pleased to be given the opportunity to accelerate the ongoing expansion. I am also thrilled to be joining AI Foundry’s tech savvy and experienced management team. What sets AI Foundry apart from their competition is twofold: their solutions which are a unique blend of RPA and AI technology and their deep commitment to customers. That’s a winning combination.”

About AI Foundry

AI Foundry, a Kodak Alaris business unit, transforms enterprise operations by integrating information, people and processes to enable increased insight and improved decision-making. Our Agile Solutions with Actionable Intelligence help organizations streamline and automate manual processes, seize new business opportunities and greatly enhance customer experience, all while driving bottom-line performance. For more information, visit AIFoundry.com.