Karmic Builds New Bridges Sponsoring Key Construction Industry Events

Karmic, a leading provider of integrated prepaid payment and expense management solutions, is building bridges with construction company owners and operators by demonstrating ways technology can save time and money.

“We are committed to making life easier for construction business owners, and the bookkeepers and accountants that work with them, through the adoption of simplified expense management practices,” said Karmic CEO, Mario Furgiuele. “Our prepaid payment and integrated expense products allow contractors managing multiple projects to maintain productivity by knowing where their money is at all times.”

Those attending the Associated General Contractors of America’s 21st Annual Construction Financial Management Conference in Las Vegas from November 1-3, 2017, can discover the many ways prepaid cards with integrated expense management technology can help control costs and minimize shrinkage.

Karmic will also be present in Las Vegas at the Construction Superconference from December 4-6, 2017. Demos of the company’s flagship product, dash (https://getdash.io), will be available at booth #103.

Through these sponsorships, Karmic is demonstrating a lasting commitment to delivering ways to ease the burden of expense management and cost control in the construction industry.

About Karmic

Karmic (http://www.karmic.com) develops reliable platforms to power state-of-the-art financial applications that save time and money. Offering ease of enrollment, payments, and expense management along with a real-time mobile experience, “Powered by Karmic” solutions provide businesses with a simplified approach to expense management.

For additional information, please contact:

Tara Bonnell, VP Marketing

Karmic Labs, Inc.

M: 727-482-3010; E: tara.bonnell(at)karmiclabs(dot)com