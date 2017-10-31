We learned a lot of valuable information to use in our office that will better our patient experience!

The Progressive Dental Marketing team hosts their last practice growth seminar for the year, Catalyst, in New Orleans, LA. Catalyst is an exclusive dental advertising and marketing continuing education course for dentists and dental specialists. The course is held throughout the year at different locations around the United States. Progressive Dental Marketing specializes in providing dental consulting and marketing tools such as dental website design, custom videography and social media marketing. Bart Knellinger, the founder and CEO of Progressive Dental Marketing, along with his team, guide clinicians and their staff through scenarios that bring in qualified patients for competitive, niche treatments.

“My office attended the Catalyst in New Orleans and loved it! We learned a lot of valuable information to use in our office that will better our patient experience! Look forward to learning more with them!” Said Emily Snider from Beecher Crossing Dental Group of the latest Catalyst course.

Catalyst provides valuable information and skills to dental professionals and their staff from a variety of specialties. From general practitioners to orthodontists, prosthodontists and oral surgeons, specialists can receive training from a team that understands their current state and what steps need to be accomplished in order to reach their unique practice goals. Participants will learn communication strategies to acquire new patients for a variety of procedures, increase treatment plan acceptance rates, incorporate reviews and testimonials into their practice, and learn marketing and dental advertising techniques to utilize in their office.

Progressive Dental Marketing has hosted Catalyst events around the country this year, including Boston, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. The New Orleans Catalyst is the last event of 2017, but the course will begin again in January of 2018. Catalyst is a 16 ADA CERP and AGD PACE approved continuing education (CE) credit course for dental clinicians who attend. Hygienists and front office staff are highly encouraged to attend as well. Not only will staff members be able to receive advanced coaching, but they will also work together with their team and leave the course with clearly aligned goals.

To learn more about Progressive Dental Marketing, receive a dental consulting consultation or register for the next Catalyst course on January 12-13, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, call 727-286-6211 or visit http://www.progressivedentalmarketing.com/catalyst/.

