Golf Academy of America in San Diego Hosts Golf Combine Challenge

This golf combine challenge is a tremendous opportunity for young players to have exposure to great golf technology, to learn more about their golf skills and to then improve upon them.

Golf Academy of America announced today that it is hosting a golf combine challenge on its San Diego campus. The event will take place on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event is open to high schoolers and high school graduates with a passion for the game of golf. A day dedicated to giving these golfers a platform to test their game and learn about the technology, the golf combine also provides a place for them to learn about opportunities for a golf career.

The golf combine includes a variety of components, including a putting combine, which measures putting skills for all types of putts, and chipping and pitching combines with 10 shots each. Additionally, there will be a bunker combine with three shots from three different distances and a wedges combine with two shots from a total of five distances. Finally, there will be a full swing combine.

The golf skills combine allows attendees to get data on their swing that is certified by PGA and LPGA professionals. This information is a powerful tool for improving a player’s game.

“This golf combine challenge is a tremendous opportunity for young players to have exposure to great golf technology, to learn more about their golf skills and to then improve upon them,” said Steve Newman, Golf Academy of America National Director of Operations. “Along the way, we hope they will learn about Golf Academy of America and how we help students start on the path to success in the golf industry.”

Those interested in registering for the golf combine challenge should RSVP on the Eventbrite page.

About Golf Academy of America

Golf Academy of America (formerly the San Diego Golf Academy) is the largest and longest-running two-year golf college in the world. Golf Academy of America's 16-month program balances classroom studies, practical experience and comprehensive understanding of both the game and the business of golf. Campuses are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Dallas. For more information, call 800-342-7342 or visit http://www.GolfAcademy.edu. Golf Academy of America schools are owned and operated by the Education Corporation of America.