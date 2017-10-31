Going Green with ShopCandelabra.com

Past News Releases RSS

The clientele at Candelabra, have a notable sense of taste for unique home pieces. The efforts made at Candelabra to bring sustainability to the client while opening doors for the eco-friendly marketplace in home decor are seen within the wide variety of inventory carried in Candelabra. New items, new styles and new green ways to create items adorned in your home.

Creating handmade home objects, and considering artistic and creative aesthetics, these designers bring a high standard of quality. Designers carried at Candelabra such as Regina Andrew Design and Selamat, focus on minimizing carbon emissions, sourcing materials from sustainable platforms, and recycled packaging and natural materials. In addition, Regina Andrew Design boasts an impressive 100% solar powered business in their corporate headquarters and warehouses. In 2016, Regina Andrew Design was recognized for their environmental efforts with the prestigious ARTS Award for Green Manufacturer of The Year. Sticking true to their core values, they also continue to repurpose, recycle and use reclaimed wood. Another step Regina takes is to print all the Regina Andrew Design catalogs on soy based recycled paper.

Likewise, Selamat is a treasured Candelabra brand that is loyal to its green standards. Being a recognized member of Sustainable Furnishings Company, https://sustainablefurnishings.org their focus is on their handmade style, and their skilled craftsmen to bring their vision to life. Selamat sticks to their quality handmade goods by pairing their sustainable timbers of mahogany and teak with other exotic materials. Various Selamat prominent materials that pair well include rattan, leather, bamboo, stone and others. Selamat was also awarded the 2014 ARTS Award for Green Manufacturer of the Year. The proof is in the product and shows how to couple functionality with a beautiful home accent piece all while helping sustain our planet.

Furthermore, Global Views, another Candelabra carried designer, has all their materials made of natural and recyclable items. Their efforts are appreciated by their staff members who in exchange work with minimizing the carbon imprint as well. Their staff carefully analyzes and considers healthy energy choices, recycling programs, carpooling to work, and waste reduction programs. Matter of fact, several of Candelabra’s well sought-out designers including Noir and sister brand, CFC create furniture the “old-fashioned way”, by hand and using high quality, recycled and reused dried wood. Similarly, Jaipur and Surya bring that handmade quality by bringing a dash of bold patterns, colors and handmade rugs, pillows and accent pieces to Candelabra. How? By offering Indian hand dyed, hand tied and handmade rugs that are statement staples for any home. Meanwhile, another like- minded brand, Company C creates rugs and home goods for those seeking eco-friendly items in home decor. Their rugs are all made by skilled artisans with partnerships in India creating items that offer fair wages. They also donate a portion of sales from these rugs to children in India with the empowerment to focus on education. Shopping with Candelabra is as easy, green and beautiful as its décor offered. Go green with http://www.shopcandelabra.com.