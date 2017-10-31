"Partnering with Apti-27 and its founder, Jeff Gibson, enables Zefflin to expand its solution offerings into the VMWare space, including VRealize, NSX and VSAN," said Sam Melehy, Zefflin CEO.

Zefflin Systems today announced a newly-formed strategic partnership with Apti-27 Consulting. Collaborating to combine mutually targeted business goals to address the broad needs of cloud customers, the synergy of Zefflin Systems and Apti-27 magnifies the companies’ hybrid cloud and software-defined infrastructure capabilities. The partnership merges software expertise in multiple, best-of-breed solutions, including VMWare®, Red Hat® Ansible and Cloudforms, ServiceNow® ITSM and Cloud Management, Cloudify and OpenStack.

"Partnering with Apti-27 and its founder, Jeff Gibson, enables Zefflin to expand its solution offerings into the VMWare space, including vRealize, NSX and VSAN," said Sam Melehy, Zefflin CEO. "Mr. Gibson and Apti-27 bring a wealth of industry experience to the table. This partnership enables us to continue to solve complex cloud management and automation problems while leveraging customers' existing technology investments in VMWare, Red Hat and ServiceNow."

Jeff Gibson, President and CEO of Apti-27 Consulting, will join the Zefflin board of directors and head its advisory board.

“We’re excited about this tight partnership with Zefflin Systems, as it allows us to grow our consulting services beyond software-defined infrastructure to now include application deployment and workload automation extending to technologies outside of VMWare,” said Mr. Gibson.

About Zefflin

Zefflin is a ServiceNow Sales and Services Partner and a Red Hat Advanced Business Partner with a combined 26 accreditations in CloudForms, OpenShift, Ansible and Ceph Storage. Our focus is on Data Center Automation, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud solution implementation and integration. We offer advanced, cost effective solutions to our customers in the areas of request/catalog management, automated provisioning (OS, application, database, storage, and network), policy governance and compliance for the entire computing infrastructure. http://www.zefflin.com

About Apti-27

Apti-27 Consulting provides solutions for Software-Defined Infrastructure including both hybrid cloud and VMWare Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) solutions as needed and “on demand”. SDDC is an architectural approach that extends virtualization concepts including abstraction, pooling and automation to all data center resources and services. The SDDC is composed of four components: compute virtualization, network virtualization, software-defined storage and hybrid cloud management. Apti-27 Consulting provides the complete set of technologies and professional consulting services to build and operate the SDDC. http://www.apti27.com