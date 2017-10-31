LookBookHQ ABM Solutions integrates with Demandbase’s comprehensive ABM Platform to help marketers create and measure personalized content journeys across multiple channels. "We're excited to help our customers achieve a deeper level of personalization across every channel with the integration of Demandbase's ABM Platform and LookBookHQ's industry-leading engagement data," says Dom Lindars, General Manager of Marketing Solutions at Demandbase.

LookBookHQ today announced the addition of powerful account-based marketing (ABM) and personalization capabilities to its Intelligent Content Platform. In partnership with Demandbase, LookBookHQ ABM Solutions allow B2B marketers to deliver personalized omni-channel content experiences at scale and track account-level engagement with content.

As companies adopt sophisticated account-based strategies and buyers demand greater levels of personalization from the brands they interact with, it has become increasingly difficult for marketers to achieve 1-to-1, 1-to-few, and 1-to-many personalization at scale. Until now, marketers could only personalize offers in ads, emails, or on their websites – not the content they engage with after the click.

“Buyers are demanding much more than just the personalization of the offer – they expect the right content at the right time,” says Nick Edouard, Chief Product Officer at LookBookHQ. “Our customers have been using the LookBookHQ Intelligent Content Platform to deliver ABM content, but with our purpose-built ABM Solutions, now they can create personalized content experiences and access account-level analytics.”

LookBookHQ ABM Solutions integrates with Demandbase’s comprehensive ABM Platform to help marketers create and measure personalized content journeys across multiple channels. Features include the ability to:



Increase content consumption and accelerate buyer education by recommending more relevant content

Target the right audience by creating hyper-customized segments (e.g., by account, industry, and/or location)

Engage audiences with relevant content through personalized content experiences for both known and unknown visitors

Track and measure account-level engagement with content across all channels

“We're excited to help our customers achieve a deeper level of personalization across every channel with the integration of Demandbase's ABM Platform, which includes artificial intelligence-enabled ABM data, and LookBookHQ's industry-leading engagement data,” says Dom Lindars, General Manager of Marketing Solutions at Demandbase. “Whether you’ve been doing ABM for a while or you’re just getting started, this integration provides the data and technology to put you miles ahead of everyone else.”

To see LookBookHQ ABM Solutions in action, check out the Sirius Keynote Session on personalization at the 2017 SiriusDecisions Technology Exchange: “Personalizing the Buyer’s Journey Without the 'Creep Factor' Through Technology” on Wednesday, November 1 at 8:35 a.m.

About LookBookHQ

LookBookHQ builds software that accelerates B2B purchase decisions. By delivering more of the content people need about you and your products or services whenever and wherever they click, the LookBookHQ Intelligent Content Platform helps marketing and sales organizations educate prospects and customers faster and more efficiently. With attention at a premium, we use Content Science™ to make it easier for the right people to get the right content when they need it – so that you drive revenue.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The company offers the only Artificial Intelligence-enabled, comprehensive ABM platform that spans Advertising, Marketing, Sales and Analytics. Enterprise leaders and high-growth companies such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce and others use Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company was named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To Market in 2016. For more information, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/ or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.