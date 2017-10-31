Bell and Howell CX Touchpoints brings together several best-of-breed technologies into a single platform that addresses all requirements of physical and digital customer communications ....

Bell and Howell announced today the launch of CX Touchpoints℠ – a fully integrated, cloud-based omnichannel communications solution that unifies and simplifies dynamic and personalized communications in a user-intuitive software platform.

“CX Touchpoints brings together several best-of-breed technologies into a single platform that addresses all requirements of physical and digital customer communications, while removing financial barriers and complexity associated with traditional solutions,” said Ramesh Ratan, Ph.D., Bell and Howell’s CEO. “We see true omnichannel communications not only as the evolutionary next step for many of our current customers, but also as a core strategy for companies seeking to gain a competitive advantage through an improved customer experience.”

Bell and Howell also announced the creation of a new internal business unit to support the company’s push into the customer experience arena. The CX Solutions Group is led by Senior Vice President Mike Lambert, who has managed the implementation of complex communication solutions and enterprise technologies for several leading healthcare companies.

“CX Touchpoints streamlines and simplifies the transition of restrictive legacy approaches and removes operational barriers with a one-stop digital solution,” Lambert said. “Businesses have been forced to focus on building solutions around technology, rather than enabling communications that match the preferences and exceed the expectations of their customers. This solution is a paradigm shift away from the build, buy and maintain approach to a cloud-based, modern approach to enable superior customer experience.”

Bell and Howell also announced today the addition of two innovative industry leaders to the CX Solutions Group team:

Christopher Hill has joined as vice president, CX solutions, bringing a rich history of industry innovation. While at Citigroup, he pioneered one of the most advanced ADF platforms in the world. Most recently, he developed business strategies for several communication service providers.

Rick Jablonski has joined as vice president, CX solutions sales. He has an extensive background in enterprise sales leadership, focusing on disruptive technology and transformative business solutions with leading communications and technology providers such as IBM, Bloom Energy and Pitney Bowes.

