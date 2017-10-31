HRSG Announces CompetencyCore 7.5 to Roll Out This Week

HRSG, a market leader for 28 years in competency-based talent management, is excited to announce the latest update to its flagship CompetencyCore software, version 7.5.

The focus for the release of 7.5 is improving the Libraries functionality of the software, involving a comprehensive re-design and improvements to management workflows and import/export abilities. Users will also see authentication improvements, an Audit Log, and further interface and dashboard updates.

Here's an overview of what CompetencyCore users can expect with version 7.5:

-Updated Libraries - Easier navigation across libraries, groups, and more. There is a streamlined design for easier competency viewing, as well as an easier workflow for creating libraries, groups, subgroups, and items. A new data transfer technology has also been implemented that makes importing and exporting libraries faster than ever.

-New Audit Log Page - Administrators can now view and track recorded events for libraries and job profiles content on the Audit Log page. Administrators will be able to see what libraries, job profile items, and groups have been created, modified, or deleted in the past 90 days.

-Org Import Improvements - Based on user requests, the newest version of CompetencyCore features several process updates. All imports from now on will update the information for existing users, rather than adding to their current association. Duplicate positions in imports will now create additional positions for new users in the import file, rather than unlinking existing users.

Existing users of CompetencyCore can expect to see the updates rolled out to their sites this week.

About CompetencyCore:

CompetencyCore is cloud-based competency management software, built to support a range of competency-based management activities that help organizations make better talent decisions. With pre-loaded multi-level competencies, a modular design, and automated processes, CompetencyCore is designed to help automate the process of managing and using competencies effectively within organizations. Current clients use it for a range of talent management applications, including competency management, job profiles, assessment and development activities, interview guides, and more. MORE INFO: http://www.hrsg.ca/software

About HRSG:

HRSG is a growing, dynamic SaaS and professional services company based in Ottawa. For 28 years, we have helped our clients use competencies to streamline talent management processes and see measurable results sooner. Our extensive real-world experience enables us to develop tools that are practical and flexible as well as reflective of HR best practices. Together, our team of consultants, industrial-organizational psychologists, and subject-matter experts develop and deploy competency strategies for Fortune 500s, small and mid-sized companies, and the public sector. MORE INFO: http://www.hrsg.ca/

