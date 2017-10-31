Abbotts Run Apartments Open Newly Renovated State-of-the-art Clubhouse

Abbotts Run Apartments' Clubhouse After upgrading and renovating all the apartments at Abbotts Run, we felt our residents needed a clubhouse where they can enjoy top-notch amenities and have the right atmosphere for entertaining.

WE Communities, a national student and multifamily housing property management company, which provides a full range of management services for clients throughout the United States, recently announced the opening of its newly renovated clubhouse at Abbotts Run Apartments, a 264-unit property in Wilmington, NC and the surrounding area. Investing more than $1 million in the renovation, the clubhouse brings several modern amenities and services to its residents within the 3,600 square foot facility.

The upgraded clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center, including dedicated areas for spin-cycle, aerobics, yoga and Pilates. Residents can enjoy private tanning booths, a stunning outdoor pool and social deck, a cyber café with new all-in-one computer workstations, printing and a coffee bar.

“After upgrading and renovating all the apartments at Abbotts Run, we felt our residents needed a clubhouse where they can enjoy top-notch amenities and have the right atmosphere for entertaining,” said Anne Beck, Director of Property Management of WE Communities. “Besides having each apartment newly renovated as of 2017, the community also has a new pet park, social entertainment area with a pergola, seating areas and a fire pit.”

With residents in mind, the new clubhouse also has different entertaining options such as a dining/events room, a great room with flat-screen TVs, lounge seating and entertainment sound system and more. It’ll also offer services including package reception, hospitality bars, coffee bar area and more, a unique social entertainment area and gaming around the pool. The clubhouse also has controlled access entry, club-style locker rooms and bathrooms, Wi-Fi throughout all amenity areas and the main clubhouse has flat-screen TVs and mobile device charging stations.

Abbotts Run residents are already buzzing about the new renovations and what amenities they are looking forward to most.

"I couldn't be more excited to have a brand new gym close to my apartment,” said Kayla Palm, resident. “As a personal trainer, working out is a passion of mine and this way I don't have to drive anywhere or pay a gym membership. It's perfect and there is no excuse not to workout. As a new resident, the brand new equipment and 24/7 access is amazing, I can't wait for the gym to finally be open."

Nathan Garcia, Abbotts Run resident and student at Cape Fear Community College, said the lounge area/study room will be very useful when he’s in need of quiet time for his studies. Abbotts Run is located a short drive from both Cape Fear community College and the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW).

For more information about Abbotts Run, please visit http://www.liveatabbottsrun.com.

