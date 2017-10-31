SharePoint Online Made Easy. Running on top of SharePoint Online with an Azure backend, ServicePoint365 delivers broad functionality that turns SharePoint Online from a storage environment into a business application capable of supporting multiple business processes.

ServicePoint365, a leading provider of ISV applications for Microsoft’s cloud platform, is helping Office 365 customers move their usage of SharePoint Online beyond being a file cabinet in the cloud. Running on top of SharePoint Online with an Azure backend, ServicePoint365 delivers broad functionality that turns SharePoint Online from a storage environment into a business application capable of supporting multiple business processes.

“SharePoint Online can provide companies with so much more capability then just being a cloud-based file cabinet. ServicePoint365 helps Office 365 customers that don’t have experience with SharePoint Online immediately unlock more value from the platform,” said David Huseonica, President at ServicePoint365.

ServicePoint365 consists of Centers that configure SharePoint Online without the need for deep SharePoint skills. ServicePoint365 Centers provide out-of-the-box functionality for Company Intranet, Client/Prospect Management (CRM), Project Management, Proposal Management, Resource Management, Process Management, Knowledge Management and Partner Management.

About ServicePoint365

