Industry leader Paul Hughes joins Denovo With Paul Hughes, we are bringing the talent and experience needed to evolve our cloud offerings and better serve our customers.

Denovo Ventures, LLC, Denovo, an Oracle Platinum partner and leading provider of enterprise cloud hosting, consulting, outsourcing, and managed services has named industry leader Paul Hughes as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Cloud Operations. Current president and founder, Mark Goedde, who currently manages these divisions, will transition the day to day operations to Hughes. Goedde will continue to serve in an active role on the company’s Board of Directors.

“Our customers are beginning to embrace the cloud as a business priority, not just an IT solution,” said Marty Snella, CEO of Denovo. “Cloud optimization and the management of IT resources to deliver maximum value has become the centerpiece for cost savings, speed, and scalability. As our company grows and evolves, Mark and I agreed it was time for us to bring in a leader to help manage our customers’ expansion to the cloud. With Paul Hughes, we are bringing the talent and experience needed to evolve our cloud offerings and better serve our customers. Mark Goedde has been and will continue to be instrumental in driving growth for the company.”

Hughes is an accomplished leader with technology skills that ensure a balanced approach to solution design, feasibility, and overall success. Prior to Denovo, Paul worked as a member of Oracle’s executive management team within Advanced Customer Support (ACSS), which develops and delivers cloud solutions for complex customer problems. He provided the leadership and oversight for the integration of Oracle cloud products and engineered systems.

“I am excited to join the team and look forward to meeting Denovo’s customers,” said Hughes. “In the very near future, we will be sharing with them our strategies to better meet customer needs and speed up the pace of innovation.”

As a member of Denovo’s senior leadership team, Hughes will report to Denovo’s CEO, Marty Snella, and oversee managed services, cloud operations, and product strategy. Mark Goedde will provide exclusive support to the management team as a board member, as well as work on other strategic initiatives. These changes are effective November 1st, 2017.

“We are very excited to welcome Paul to the Denovo team to help us expand our offerings, capabilities, and skills to better serve our customers," said Goedde. “With Paul’s experience in cloud solutions at Oracle, we have found a strategic leader to help us shape the future of Denovo.”

For more information about Denovo, please visit denovo-us.com.

About Denovo:

Established in 2003, Denovo Ventures, LLC is a full-service cloud computing and enterprise hosting professional services firm with extensive expertise in designing, installing, managing, and supporting enterprise software solutions in private, hybrid and public cloud platforms. Denovo delivers technology and managed solutions from their SOC 2 certified data centers located in the United States, Europe, and in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. As an Oracle Platinum Partner and MSP, Denovo's professional services team has successfully completed over 2400 Oracle ERP projects for a wide variety of commercial and public sector clients. The company is headquartered in Boulder, CO and serves a worldwide client base from its East, Central, and West regional offices. http://www.denovo-us.com