In the spirit of community, collaboration, and teamwork taught through youth sports, GENTILINI CHEVROLET is supporting Sea Isle City and Dennis Township Recreation through the Chevrolet Youth Soccer Program. This sponsorship will include both monetary and equipment donations during the 2017 youth soccer season.

Chevrolet Youth Soccer is a grassroots initiative that establishes a positive relationship between local dealers and the communities they serve. GENTILINI CHEVROLET is sponsoring Sea Isle City and Dennis Township Recreation as a part of Chevrolet’s nation-wide commitment to support youth sports, one community at a time. Over the course of the season, GENTILINI CHEVROLET will donate equipment to the organization which may include: soccer balls, ball bags, ball pumps, field cones, coach’s kits, corner flags, scrimmage vests, mini pop-up goals, and first aid kits.

Also, thanks to GENTILINI CHEVROLET, Sea Isle City & Dennis Township youth soccer participants will have a chance to attend a youth clinic with local professional soccer players and coaches.

“We are looking forward to a great season with Sea Isle City and Dennis Township Recreation that will be filled with exciting games and enhanced experience for the teams through the equipment and cash donations,” Paul Gentilini, of GENTILINI CHEVROLET, said. “Chevy Youth Soccer is just one example of how committed our dealership is to supporting the youth and families in our community.”

The 2017 program will provide assistance to over 225 organizations in the Northeastern region alone, and Chevrolet dealers will contribute over $340,000 in monetary and equipment donations.

