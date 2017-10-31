Skills Fair Held for Southeast Michigan Caregivers

Caregivers Learn New Skills at AmeriStaff Nursing Services Fall Skills Fair "I think that if you don’t continually challenge your staff to improve, you aren’t really providing the best service to your clients."

As more and more people seek home healthcare options for their medical needs, Troy-based AmeriStaff Nursing Services has remained dedicated to their mission of providing the most cutting edge health care services in the home care market.

AmeriStaff Nursing Services recently reinvested in their current staff by holding an advanced skills fair for their Home Health Aids. Home Health Aids are qualified to assist with anything other than administering medication. They received accelerated education on peri-care, transfers, personal hygiene, and general housekeeping.

“Internally, we committed ourselves to increase the level of education that our employess receive,” said Kathryn Periard, Director of Human Resources for AmeriStaff Nursing Services “We already employ the best people in the field, but we wanted to enhance our core competencies.”

The addition of these advanced skills will improve the Home Health Aid’s ability to better serve their clients. The training involved instruction from Registered Nurses and on-site skills practice. Each participant was required to pass an advanced skills assesment to earn a certificate of completion.

Providing onsite continued education allows AmeriStaff the ability to keep their clients happier, healthier, and on the road to recovery more efficiently. Studies have shown that patients who recovers in the comfort of their home have shown better results when compared to recovering in an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Allison Polonis, Human Resources Coordinator explained, “Giving our clients better service is something that we strive for every single day. I think that if you don’t continually challenge your staff to improve, you aren’t really providing the best service to your clients.We are committed to the continual education and training of our staff.”

AmeriStaff Nursing Services, a part of the AmeriCare Medical Incorporated family of companies, provides a dignified approach to home health care and medical staffing. By providing the best care in the industry, AmeriStaff has become the most trusted home care company in Southeast Michigan.

About AmeriCare Medical Inc.

For more than three decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment and RxIV Pharmacy, making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs. For more information visit AmeriStaffServices.com or call (248) 288-2270.