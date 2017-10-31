Eight years after co-founding Team Rubicon and building it into a groundbreaking international non-profit organization with operations in five countries, William McNulty announced his plans to transition from Chief Executive Officer of Team Rubicon Global into a newly created role of Team Rubicon Founder Emeritus. Dr. Stephen Hunt, who currently serves as Chief Information Officer, will serve as interim CEO until a long-term replacement is chosen.

“Today, the Team Rubicon brand, the quality and breadth of our work, and the dedication of our people has never been stronger,” McNulty said. “At heart, I’ve always been a social entrepreneur, and if there was ever a time for me to identify and move on to the next challenge I can help solve, now is the time. I have also begun working on a book that tells the story of the origin, impact, and people of Team Rubicon and what we overcame in order to build a global disaster response organization. I hope our story inspires others to find their purpose through service.”

Since its founding in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed over 10,000 veterans on over 225 operations, from medical responses to rebuilding communities – impacting tens of thousands of lives in communities around the globe. What started as a small volunteer team of American veterans that assembled during 2010’s deadly Haiti earthquake is now a global force that transcends geographic and political borders.

In addition to his new role of Founder Emeritus, McNulty will continue to serve on the boards of Team Rubicon Global and all of the Team Rubicon country units. In those roles, he will work closely with interim CEO Hunt and his fellow Board members to ensure a seamless transition over the next 120 days and work hand-in-hand with the new CEO. McNulty, a Marine who served in both the infantry and intelligence, previously worked for the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Council’s Iraq Threat Finance Cell.

“We thank William for his service, for his vision, and for his leadership in building this groundbreaking team that unites military veterans around the globe with communities in need of their unique skills and experiences,” said Dr. Charles Kalmbach, Board of Directors. “We’re fortunate that we will continue to benefit from William’s expertise in his new role of Founder Emeritus, and are grateful that Steve has agreed to take the leadership reins until a new CEO is selected. Steve brings extensive experience to the role, and will be a strong and thoughtful leader for us during this transition period.”

As CIO, Hunt is responsible for the vision and implementation of Team Rubicon’s evolving technical capabilities. He has been involved with Team Rubicon since 2010 after he first saw Team Rubicon deployed in Pakistan through the media. Working with corporate partners, Hunt has supported Team Rubicon since 2012 and is recognized for defining the organization as a Digital NGO. Hunt was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and a reservist and spent 25 years at MIT Lincoln Laboratory working in support of U.S. national interests.

“As we begin this next chapter in the Team Rubicon story, one thing is clear: our team is strong and our future is bright,” Hunt said. “I am honored to serve the mission and people of Team Rubicon Global in this new role – and look forward to the next chapter in our storied organization’s history.”

REACTION FROM TEAM RUBICON GLOBAL BOARD MEMBERS

Minister Karl-Theodor Zu Guttenberg, former Minister of Defense of Germany

"It rarely happens that vision, leadership skills, empathy and international commitment meet in one person. William McNulty is such a character, the 'spiritus rector' of Team Rubicon who wisely brought a great national idea onto the global stage, where it belongs. William is amongst those few characters with whom working is a true privilege."

General Sir Nick Parker, (Ret.) former Commander of British Land Forces

"William McNulty established one of the most innovative and relevant of the veteran initiatives that have been generated in the wake of the Iraq and Afghan conflicts. He has shown extraordinary foresight and a willingness to take risk. This has resulted in the rapid expansion of the organisation both inside the USA and abroad. It is in part through his passionate commitment, but it is also because he is a compelling communicator with incredible energy and conviction. A generation of veterans across the international community, and from my perspective particularly in the UK, will benefit from William’s vision and the way that he has managed to turn it into reality."

Shaun Francis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Medcan

“William’s work has galvanized a generation of Canadian veterans to continue their service through disaster response. It’s the first veterans’ initiative of its kind, and it has become THE international model for giving veterans the sense of purpose, community and self-worth that is critical for a successful transition from military to civilian life.”

David McCormick, Co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates

“William has been uniquely successful in creating and growing a groundbreaking organization in Team Rubicon. Having witnessed his leadership firsthand, I have no doubt that his next chapter of service will reflect the same integrity, perseverance, selflessness, and impact.”

About Team Rubicon Global

Team Rubicon Global provides veterans around the world with opportunities to serve others in the wake of disasters. Affiliate countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. For more about Team Rubicon Global, visit http://www.teamrubiconglobal.org. Also see us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About William McNulty

William McNulty is the Founder and CEO of Team Rubicon Global and the Cofounder of Team Rubicon USA. He is a Marine who served in both the infantry and intelligence. He has worked for the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Council’s Iraq Threat Finance Cell. He holds a B.A. in Economics and Communication Studies from the University of Kansas and an M.A. in Government from Johns Hopkins University.

William serves on the Board of Directors of Airlink Flight, Team Rubicon Australia, Team Rubicon Canada, Team Rubicon Norway, Team Rubicon UK, Team Rubicon USA, Team Rubicon Global, and the Advisory Board of the Truman National Security Project. He is a 2015 Presidential Leadership Scholar and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. His awards include: 2017 Honorary PhD in Humane Letters from the University of Kansas; 2015 Heinz Award for the Human Condition; 2014 Purpose Economy 100; 2012 Grinnell College Young Social Innovator of the Year; and the 2010 Johns Hopkins University Government Service Alumni Award.