Cheap Trick is performing at Luhrs Center November 11 The Franklin County Visitors Bureau tourism partner, The H. Rich Luhrs Performing Arts Center, will be bringing in rock band Cheap Trick on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. and tickets are now on sale.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau tourism partner, The H. Rich Luhrs Performing Arts Center, will be bringing in rock band Cheap Trick on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. and tickets are now on sale.

The performing arts center, located at Shippensburg University, features a variety of entertainment options including rock, country and pop performances, family programs, tribute performances and much more.

Cheap Trick, a rock ‘n’ roll band that first shot to the charts in the 70’s for “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “California Man,” and “The Flame “, is promoting their 17th studio collection BANG ZOOM CRAZY…..HELLO, their first in more than five years. Front-lined since 1974 by Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), and Tom Petersson (bass guitar), the Rockford, IL-born band is set to impact still another era.

The new album has songs like “Heart On The Line” and the turbulent first single, “When I Wake Up Tomorrow,” are deeply connected to the band’s own irrepressible history just as they accelerate their trademark sound and vision into the now. The glorious “Long Time No See Ya” marks another in a long line of salutations spanning “ELO Kiddies” and “Hello There” to “Goodnight” and “Say Goodbye,” while the pile-driving “Do You Believe Me” showcases dueling solos from Nielsen and six-string icon Wayne Kramer – a milestone meeting of the long established Midwestern mutual appreciation society between Cheap Trick and the mighty MC5.

“We wanted to make something that was new and fresh but also going back to our 70s sound and feel,” Zander says, “this Midwestern rock band that’s got a hard edge but still plays pop music.”

BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO arrives just as the band are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a long overdue honor that confirms their incredible influence while simultaneously acknowledging the millions upon millions of Cheap Trick fans around the planet.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Nielsen says. “It wasn’t some goal we were trying to achieve – it’s kind of out of the blue. It means a lot to a lot of people.”

“People are so overwhelmed by it,” Petersson says. “They come up to me at the grocery store or at the bank, saying congratulations, that’s the greatest thing ever. It really means a lot to our fans.”

Tickets are $70, $65, $60 & $55 with group discounts available for groups more than 15. Tickets can be purchased online at luhrscenter.com or by visiting or calling the Luhrs Center Box Office at 717.477.SHOW(7469). Season subscriptions and flex series must be purchased in person or over the phone and are not available to purchase online.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the history, arts, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and an easy drive to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Discover more….plan your visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com , by contacting 866.646.8060 or 717.552.2977.