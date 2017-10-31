Extensis Hosts ‘Future Tech for Creative Teams’ Event in Los Angeles

The event will explore how technology is evolving to enable a business to successfully manage its fonts and digital assets. Extensis and industry experts will introduce solutions designed to meet these new challenges head-on and give a glimpse of what the future holds.

Extensis®, a leader in font management and digital asset management solutions, will host a full day “Future Tech for Creative Teams” event on November 16 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The event, which is free for creative professionals to attend, will explore how technology is evolving to enable a business to successfully manage its fonts and digital assets. Extensis and industry experts will introduce solutions designed to meet these new challenges head-on and give a glimpse of what the future holds.

Extensis will be joined by:



Darden Studio, a typeface design studio – Joyce Ketterer, CEO of Darden Studio, will provide a detailed discussion on font licensing and educate attendees on their rights and responsibilities with font licenses.

Clarifai, a pioneer in artificial intelligence- Kristin Shevis, Chief Customer Officer at Clarifai, will discuss the impact AI is making on digital asset management and what the future holds.

FADEL, an innovator of rights and royalty management software- Roberto Salem, Client Solutions Associate at FADEL, will discuss the importance of rights management and how to maintain proper content usage rights and restrictions during the creative process.

Customers & consultants with in-the-trenches experience working with font management and digital asset management solutions will also share real world examples and best practices.

Details, the full schedule and registration information can be found at the Future Tech for Creative Teams website. Follow the discussion and activities on Twitter: #extensisfuturetech

