Adeptia, Inc. today announced an upcoming webinar titled “How Adeptia Helped Regency Centers Accelerate Revenue with Better Business Data Exchange.” The webinar will be hosted on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 2.30pm CT.

Current technologies are outstripping organizations’ IT abilities with heavy reliance on complex codes and point to point connections that can’t be scaled and require expensive IT resources for daily operations. Regency Centers, one of the largest operators of grocery-centric shopping centers in US, faced similar IT risks & vulnerabilities because of multiple apps and communication inefficiencies in its ecosystem.

This webinar will explore the journey and success of Regency Centers in replacing their existing point-to-point application network with a groundbreaking business data exchange strategy powered by Adeptia. Experts will uncover an enterprise class solution to improve business data exchange and thwart multitude of technology integration issues in a hybrid IT environment.

Join Regency Centers - Brian Lord, Sr. Manager of Business Systems and Joshua Purvis, Integrations Lead - as they talk about how they used Adeptia's solution at Regency Centers to:



Handle complex, any-to-any integration scenarios with simple, graphical approach

Replace knotty application networks with a central enterprise class integration platform

Save man-hours, improve operational efficiency, and replace manual effort with automation

Visit https://adeptia.com/webinar-b2b-data-exchange for more information.

About Regency Centers:

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust based in Jacksonville, Florida and is one of the largest operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Regency Centers owns, operates, and develops dominant, grocery-anchored retail centers in the strongest U.S. markets.

About Adeptia:

Adeptia is an integration software company focused on connecting businesses together. Adeptia’s enterprise-class B2B integration platform helps our customers fast-forward revenues and reduce operational costs by speeding up customer data onboarding and streamlining ongoing information exchange. Adeptia’s unique capability lies in automation of every B2B integration process, thus enabling business users to perform operational tasks while allowing IT to focus on governance, security, and control.