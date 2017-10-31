HIPAA Seal of Compliance The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is the solution health care needs to simplify the relationships between covered entities and business associates.

Compliancy Group is proud to announce that its industry-standard HIPAA Seal of Compliance™ has been implemented in The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace™ to verify HIPAA compliant health care vendors. The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is a closed ecosystem for health care professionals to find HIPAA compliant service providers and software solutions. Vendors bearing the Seal of Compliance will have exclusive listing rights in the Marketplace, granting them exclusive access to a captive audience of health care providers from across the country.

The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is a partnership between Compliancy Group and the HIPAA Alliance to bridge the gap between covered entities and business associates.

The HIPAA experts at Compliancy Group issue the HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification to covered entities and business associates that have implemented an effective compliance program in their organizations. Verified organizations can have confidence that they've satisfy the law, all while protecting their organizations from HIPAA breaches and fines.

The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace simplifies doing business in health care by giving health care professionals confidence in their vendors, and vendors the power to sign Business Associate Agreements.

"We see the confusion and the hassle that so many health care professionals and vendors face when it comes to HIPAA," said Marc Haskelson, President and CEO of Compliancy Group and Chair of the CompTIA Business Advisory Council. "The HIPAA Alliance Marketplace is the solution health care needs to simplify the relationships between covered entities and business associates. The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is the go-to standard on the market that can verify a HIPAA compliant vendor has addressed the full extent of the regulatory requirements, rather than just partial components that leave health care providers exposed to massive fines, law suits, and HIPAA violations."

More from Compliancy Group:

HIPAA Alliance Marketplace

How to Become HIPAA Compliant

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group gives behavioral health professionals confidence in their HIPAA compliance with The Guard®. The Guard is a web-based HIPAA compliance solution, built by former auditors to help simplify compliance.

Compliancy Group's team of expert Compliance Coaches® field questions and guide users through the implementation process, taking the stress out of managing compliance. The Guard is built to address the full extent of HIPAA regulation, including fully automated documentation of policies, procedures, employee training, and remediation plans.

With The Guard, behavioral health professionals can focus on running their practice while keeping their patients' data protected and secure.

Find out more about how Compliancy Group and the HIPAA Seal of Compliance® can help you become HIPAA compliant today!