TAKE Supply Chain today announced that its Gemini Series® mobile data collection and workflow management software is now available for manufacturers, warehouse operators and other supply chain logistics providers on all Windows®, Android™ and Apple® mobile devices, as well as all web-enabled PCs.

All data related to inventory management, discrete and process manufacturing, and inbound and outbound logistics can now be efficiently captured. Shop floor workers and supervisors alike can now document, validate, and distribute the data, in real time, using just the Gemini Series app.

“Now that Gemini Series is available on any smartphone, tablet, mobile scanner or desktop device, supply chain organizations will find it easy to quickly identify and address choke points that threaten their business performance and bottom line,” explained Steve Rice, vice president, product group, TAKE Supply Chain. “Everyone from forklift operators to line of business managers can now use the Gemini app to immediately capture, share and analyze ERP-validated operational data – no matter where they’re working or what they’re working on. In turn, everyone from sales to procurement, production to logistics, will have the insights needed to increase overall business process accuracy and optimize workflow efficiencies throughout the entire value chain.”

The Gemini Series mobile data management solution doesn’t just follow workers – and, therefore, inventory – wherever they go. It also syncs to the ERP, WMS and other back-end systems for real-time data processing on every transaction that occurs from order through delivery. This automatic real-time, multi-system validation ensures 100 percent data accuracy, complete workflow transparency and real-time accessibility across all logistical functions. That means that manufacturers and warehouse managers can keep a pulse on everything happening in their facilities at all times, no matter what type of Windows, Android or iOS device they log into.

“Gemini Series users have the unrivaled advantage of complete operational visibility from a single app,” continued Rice. “Not only does this new information accessibility increase the speed of their reporting processes, it also increases the accuracy of their inventory tracking to more than 99%. In short, Gemini software users have the precise insights and tools needed to reduce inventory and improve accurate on-time delivery rates, which helps to lower fulfillment costs.”

Gemini software also enables users to maintain greater control of other operational costs, including those directly influenced by inventory levels and movement. It is very hard to successfully manage one supply chain function, much less three, four or five, via multiple mobile devices platforms. It’s impossible to do so via the ERP or WMS alone. Gemini Series eliminates those challenges by eliminating the data and system silos that hinder visibility and, thus, fast action.

For more information about how the Gemini Series solution improves your supply chain visibility and reduces transactional errors at “ground zero,” please visit http://takesupplychain.com/solutions/data-collection/.