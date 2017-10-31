Jim FitzGibbons Appointed New Chief Financial Officer for Personify

Jim’s financial and technical expertise and our shared values in building a strong culture makes him an ideal addition to the Personify family.

Personify, the leading solution provider empowering the best constituent-focused organizations, has appointed Jim FitzGibbons as its Chief Financial Officer.

FitzGibbons brings over 20 years of financial experience in the software and services industries and is also a Certified Public Accountant. “I am delighted to welcome Jim to the Personify team and look forward to working together to shape Personify’s overall strategy and continued growth as we did with our recent acquisition of Wild Apricot,” said Eric Thurston, Personify President and CEO. “Jim’s financial and technical expertise and our shared values in building a strong culture makes him an ideal addition to the Personify family.”

Prior to joining Personify, FitzGibbons served as Chief Financial Officer at 4tell Solutions since November 2015. He has experience working with both public and privately-owned software companies and is an operationally focused financial leader with extensive experience in driving financial improvements and controls through process and system implementations. In addition, he has a proven track record of growing organizations through successful mergers and acquisitions.

“I’m thrilled to join the Personify community and to be a part of an organization dedicated to the success and growth of its clients and employees. I look forward to using my experience to help fulfill Personify’s goal of empowering our clients to achieve their missions,” said FitzGibbons of his new role.

###

About Personify

Personify is the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed. Personify’s suite of products and services enable organizations to better understand, engage, manage, and monetize the relationships with their constituents in a manner that benefits everyone involved. As an organization’s technology foundation, Personify captures and provides insight across all constituent interactions, allowing them to maximize engagement and drive revenue. More information is available at personifycorp.com.