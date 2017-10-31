Los Angeles Nurse Receives $1,000 Award from California Casualty

Jennifer Bulatao (right) receiving her Nurses Night Out check from California Casualty's Issa Guerrero California Casualty protects American heroes, and we want to show our appreciation to the men and women who take care of America.

RN Jennifer Bulatao is still in shock after being announced as the recipient of a $1,000 Nurses Night Out from California Casualty.

“I am fighting back tears. Little things like this mean a lot to me,” she said.

Bulatao, a nurse lead at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), said helping people, especially children and families, is something she always wanted to do. “They deserve the best that we can provide,” she added.

Bulatao has worked at CHLA for 22 years and said the staff is like a family. “I could work at other hospitals a lot closer to where I live, but I am blessed to work at a wonderful hospital with incredible people and patients.”

The Nurses Night Out award was created to thank RNs and nurse practitioners for the long hours they put in offering comfort and healing to patients and families. Winners can use the $1,000 prize any way they wish: hitting the town in a rented limousine, hosting a party, or taking a relaxing day at the spa. They are only limited by their imagination. Bulatao is still mulling over how she will use the unexpected prize, but hints that a new iPhone may be in her future.

“California Casualty protects American heroes, and we want to show our appreciation to the men and women who take care of America,’” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President, Mike McCormick.

There’s still time for other caretakers to experience the excitement of a $1,000 Nurses Night Out from California Casualty. Another recipient will be chosen in December with the deadline to enter December 8. The entry form and rules can be found at http://www.nursesnight.com.

Entrants must be 18 years old. Residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin are not eligible, and winners must be currently employed as or retired as a nurse (RN, LPN, NP), or be a member of the Ohio Nurses Association or the Oregon Nurses Association.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.