Levine Benjamin Law Firm Helping Feed the Hungry

The Levine Benjamin Law Firm, in order to help stock a local food pantry, recently donated money to Lincoln Behavioral Services, which runs Luella’s Pantry. “We’re proud to support Lincoln Behavioral Services in their mission to assist those in our community who are the most vulnerable,” said Gary W Bimberg, managing partner of Levine Benjamin Law Firm, which also recently sponsored the Lincoln Behavioral Services charity golf outing.

Many Lincoln Behavioral Services clients have been diagnosed with severe, persistent mental illness and often live well below the poverty line, and go without adequate treatment and have insufficient food and personal care items. In addition to offering a continuum of mental health and substance abuse recovery services, Lincoln Behavioral Services offers emergency food services via Luella’s Pantry to consumers who are in crisis and whose applications for community entitlement programs are being processed.

In a challenging economy, its consumers’ needs continue to rise while resources have declined significantly. However, with generous support Lincoln Behavioral Services is able to help many of these consumers with the treatment and emergency support services they so urgently need.

In addition to Lincoln Behavioral Services, Levine Benjamin Law Firm is a proud supporter of Soles4Souls, a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The firm recently hosted a shoe donation drive for Soles4Souls to benefit victims of Hurricane Irma.

“After representing disabled individuals for 25 years, we recognize the urgency to give back when people are in need,” concluded Joseph E. Houle, managing partner of Levine Benjamin Law Firm.

About Joseph E. Houle and Gary W. Bimberg, Levine Benjamin Law Firm

Joseph E. Houle and Gary W. Bimberg practice Social Security Disability Law exclusively. In addition to Social Security Disability Law, attorneys at the Levine Benjamin Law Firm focus on workers’ comp, personal injury, long-term disability, and Medicare health plans. For more information, please call (888) 246-2584, or visit http://www.levinebenjamin.com. The law office is located at 100 Galleria Officentre, Suite 411, Southfield, MI.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. The information and content in this article are not in conjunction with the views of the NALA. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.