The hurricane season in 2017 thus far has wreaked epic havoc, destroying the homes of thousands of people from Texas to Puerto Rico. Additionally, wildfires, such as those raging in Northern California, electrical fires and plain carelessness also claim the homes of countless people every year. In the Northeast alone, major weather events such as Superstorm Sandy, Hurricane Irene and others in the past have devastated coastal and inland properties alike.

“A house destroyed by fire or weather leaves a heart- and gut-wrenching wake,” said Paul Scalzo, President of Westchester Modular Homes of Fairfield County, which has built several homes in hurricane-affected areas. “The home and its possessions are gone. The residents are temporarily homeless, and the process to rebuild is often fraught with hardship and frustration.”

In order to help people rebuild their homes and lives after a disaster, Scalzo and Joe Enright, Vice President at Westchester Modular Homes of Fairfield County, list the following three benefits of rebuilding with a modular home:

No. 1: Faster to rebuild. “Rebuilding with a modular home can help make the process much faster,” noted Scalzo. “Your new home can be ready for occupancy in as little as three months. Insurance companies typically give homeowners only months to rebuild, so time is critical.”

No. 2: More efficient. Most modular homes are built to the highest quality standards under environmentally controlled conditions. Additionally, modular home projects aren’t held up by unexpected delays that often occur during the rebuild process.

“Modular homes are also inherently energy efficient, making your new home a ‘green’ home,” added Enright. “Green modular homes are the wave of the future, and can help create a more sustainable world.”

No. 3: Affordable. “Modular homes are available in a variety of styles to suit every budget and taste,” concluded Enright. “You can finance a new modular home just as you would any other home and shorter building time saves you money.”

Westchester Modular Homes of Fairfield County is a premier builder of modular homes and has built over 400 homes in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties, ranging in size from a 1,000-square-foot ranch to a 9,000-square-foot luxury estate. Its services include pre-build, site work and on-site build. For more information, please call (203) 790-7777, or visit http://www.todaysmodulars.com.

