Broadleaf Commerce Honored at the 13th Annual Aggie 100

Texas A&M University has recognized Broadleaf Commerce, the open-source software provider for customized enterprise eCommerce solutions, in their 13th annual “Aggie 100” publication. The annual “Aggie 100” recognizes companies owned or operated by former Texas A&M students with the fastest growth rate in the world. Ranked 35th, with an annual growth rate of 45.8% from 2014 through 2016, Broadleaf Commerce was recognized on campus at an October event held within the Hall of Champions.

“It's an honor to have been recognized again in this year's Aggie 100,” said Brian Polster, CEO of Broadleaf Commerce. “We will continue to grow by providing industry-leading custom eCommerce solutions based on modern, open-source technologies. Our adherence to the values espoused at A&M are a big part of our success.”

“The 13th Annual Aggie 100 is a very impressive representation of Aggie excellence,” said Richard H. Lester, Executive Director of the Mays Business School’s Center for New Ventures and Entrepreneurship. “We’re so proud of these top 100 performing Aggie entrepreneurs, and we celebrate the success of all Aggie companies that live by the Aggie Code of Honor: Aggies do not lie, cheat or steal or tolerate those who do. We need more of that in today’s business world.”

