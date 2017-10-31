The Product Development and Management Association (PDMA) will host their conference, Competitive Edge: Successful Products in the Age of Disruption at the Swissôtel in Chicago, Illinois, from Saturday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 15. With over 350 expected attendees, including product development and innovative management practitioners, academics, and consultants who specialize in a wide range of industries and professional roles, the event will be the number one global conference focused on end-to-end product development and innovation management.

Monday’s keynote address will be “Change the Game by Playing Your Own: How to Build an Unbeatable Company” hosted by Sarah Robb O’Hagan, CEO of Flywheel Sports, activist, and entrepreneur. As the former global president at Gatorade and as an executive in several Fortune 500 companies, Robb O’Hagan has been one of the most innovative voices in new age global product development and marketing. She will share best practices for building an unbeatable company in a diverse and competitive marketplace.

The PDMA Competitive Edge conference will also feature the bestowment of the Outstanding Corporate Innovator (OCI) Award, which is the only award recognizing five years of sustained quantifiable business results from new products and services. The OCI Award identifies the excellence of companies that have been most successful in continuously developing a stream of value-creating new products and services.

The Competitive Edge conference offers over 30 technical sessions, which provide an opportunity for attendees to learn cutting edge innovation strategies, portfolio management, market research, and tools and metrics, from leading experts.

The technical sessions will be highlighted by:



Five Steps to Team Discovery – Creating Shared Market Insights to Guide Innovation with Donald Ross of Innovare.

Determining Product and Market Success Using Product Dashboards with Steven Haines of Sequent Learning.

Strategic Agility: Building an Innovative Organization Ecosystem with Dave Oventhal of Kawaski

Create the “Ah-Ha!” Moment: Data Visualization Principles with Randy Krum, author.

Building Bridges: Avoiding Communication Gaps in Virtual Teams with Teresa Jurgens-Kowal, NPDP Registered Education Provider.

Allan Anderson, chairman of PDMA’s executive committee said: “In a global economy, product lifecycles have become much shorter and it is becoming more difficult to develop products that are unique and gain attention from a broad spectrum of consumers. PDMA is excited to offer an event that will equip our members and guests with the knowledge and best practices that will put them above the fold in product innovation. We are confident that the 2017 conference will truly give our members a competitive edge.”

For more information, visit the PDMA Competitive Edge: Successful Products in the Age of Disruption conference webpage.

The Product Development and Management Association (PDMA) is a community of over 2,000 members whose skills, expertise and experience power the most recognized and respected innovative companies in the world. Established in 1976, PDMA is the only organization that focuses management on the unique set of integrated activities involved in the full lifecycle of product development and, including innovation.