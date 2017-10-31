Avalution Consulting Opens European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland

With such a highly skilled workforce, its thriving economy, and number of multinational corporations here, we believe that Ireland is the perfect place to grow our European business.

Avalution Consulting, a leading international business continuity, IT disaster recovery, and information security consultancy and software provider, has opened its European Headquarters in Ireland, it was announced today.

The company, founded by Brian Zawada and Robert Giffin in 2005, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio (USA), decided on Dublin as it embarks on its European expansion with a team of over 30 consultants and Catalyst software team who service clients globally.

Avalution Consulting provides business continuity, IT disaster recovery, and information security services to organizations of all sizes including for profit, not-for-profit, and government organizations – across a wide number of sectors including Banking, Technology, Healthcare Insurance, Retail, Education, Manufacturing, Professional Services, and Utilities. Avalution helps organizations mitigate risk and protect their people, operations, resources, profit, and brand.

Brian Zawada, co-founder and Managing Director commented on the launch, “Avalution is delighted to have selected Ireland to be its European base. With such a highly skilled workforce, its thriving economy, and number of multinational corporations here, we believe that Ireland is the perfect place to grow our European business.”

Heading up their first office outside of the US is Irish business woman, Elaine Tomlin. Elaine has years of experience leading business continuity and IT recovery programs within a variety of sectors and is a highly respected Business Continuity Consultant. Elaine is also a global Board Director with the London-based Business Continuity Institute (BCI) and the incoming Chair of the Risk and Governance Committee of the BCI.

Elaine stated, “We look forward to growing and expanding the business here and meeting the needs of organizations looking to build programs and risk management capabilities that are aligned to core business objectives and strategy. We focus exclusively on business continuity, IT disaster recovery, and information security. The firm’s values, which include simplicity and innovation, make our consultancy service and software solution (Catalyst) leaders internationally.”

Catalyst, Avalution’s innovative cloud-based software as a service platform, is an integral part of the portfolio offered to Irish and European organizations. Developed in-house by the Avalution product management and technical team, it offers simplicity of use and a range of key features enabling organizations to build and evolve business continuity and IT disaster recovery programs.

For more information on Avalution and Catalyst, please visit avalution.com or bccatalyst.com.

About Avalution

Avalution is the leading provider of business continuity consulting, information security consulting, and related software solutions. Avalution also assists in preparing organizations for ISO 22301 certification, as well as assessing readiness for the certification process. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio (USA), Avalution is an ISO 22301-certified firm.

Avalution also offers Catalyst business continuity software. Catalyst makes business continuity and IT disaster recovery planning easy and repeatable for every organization – regardless of size, industry, or geography.