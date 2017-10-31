David Kiger Shares Seven Ways CEOs can Help Employees Become Leaders

David Kiger, founder and executive chairman of Worldwide Express

Leadership in any business begins at the top. Employees who are encouraged and empowered by their executives can become strong leaders and help to develop a strong team overall, increasing the business’ chance of success.

David Kiger, founder and executive chairman of the global logistics company Worldwide Express and a major investor and strategic advisor for a diverse portfolio of ventures including Alef Mobitech, Exos Transport Group, and beGlammed, highlights seven things CEOs can do to encourage and empower their employees to become leaders.

Share the Vision

“Just as a well-thought-out business plan is essential before a business begins, so is a CEO’s vision of how the business can move forward,” Kiger says. “Sharing that vision with managers and employees can allow everyone to feel that they are a part of something bigger, something special, a company where they can excel and become leaders.”

Decision-Making

“Empowerment isn’t just about giving an employee an important task and letting him or her take the lead,” Kiger explains. “Executives and managers will need to understand their employees’ strengths and weaknesses, and help them through hard-to-navigate areas.”

Delegating

“Here’s an area that can be tough for some business leaders to accept, especially those that have taken a disproportionate load of the day-to-day operations,” Kiger says. “Letting go of certain tasks may be necessary to devote more time to other areas, and it can be a key way to help employees develop into leadership roles.”

Determine What They can Handle

“An up-and-coming employee may show great promise, and a work ethic that stands out among the crowd,” says Kiger. “Perhaps he or she actively embraces an increased workload, and makes no complaints about the time involved. Because of this, it may be assumed that the employee can take on just about anything.”

Be Flexible

“Time management is important in any part of business. Leaders that live by the 'first in the office, last to leave' theory may have a hard time understanding the habits and schedules of others,” Kiger continues. “Empowering employees on new opportunities may mean stepping back from that rigid approach and incorporating some flexibility.”

Mistakes and Moving On

“A tricky element in empowerment is how to handle mistakes. A realistic perspective is needed — things aren’t always going to go according to plan — and missteps shouldn’t necessarily prevent employees from future opportunities,” Kiger states. “There are lessons to be learned from failure. It’s important for the boss to examine the situation and help the employee move forward, which will help their growing leadership skills."

Celebrate Success

“The payoff for empowering employees comes when they reach goals that help their personal growth and the overall business,” says Kiger. “These can be significant moments, and executives should take the time to properly acknowledge the efforts involved and the benefits gained."

David Kiger, founder and executive chairman of the global logistics company Worldwide Express, is a major investor and strategic advisor for a diverse portfolio of ventures including Alef Mobitech, Exos Transport Group and beGlammed.