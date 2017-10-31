Neal Hunter Joins Singular Medical Technologies Board of Directors

Singular Medical Technologies (SMT), an emerging technology company with an initial focus on health care to design and develop high-performance Picture Archiving Communications Systems (“PACS”) solutions for hospitals, imaging centers, radiology, teleradiology and cardiology groups, announced today that Cree Co-Founder and KNOW Bio Chairman Neal Hunter has joined the company’s board of directors.

“Neal’s deep experience launching and growing technology companies is second-to-none and we will benefit immensely from his business acumen,” said Richard Prati, Co-Founder and Chairman of Singular Medical Technologies. “We’re very excited to welcome this talented serial entrepreneur to Singular’s board as we take our technology to the next level to eliminate the enormous problems associated with incompatible PACS systems.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Neal join our board to help us develop our technology and deliver our unique PACS solutions to radiologists and hospitals around the country,” said Felix Garcia, CEO of Singular Medical Technologies. “His diverse background in technology, finance and health care is a perfect fit for our fast-growing company.”

Hunter has more than 30 years of proven business and financial leadership with growing and taking developing technology companies public, including LED lighting company Cree and pharmaceutical company Novan Therapeutics.

"Richard, Felix and their team at Singular have developed some disruptive platform technologies applicable to many industries, but initially focused on health care and specifically, the radiology industry, for the benefit of both doctors and patients. These solutions provide an immediate proven ROI for their growing customer base," said Hunter. “Improving life for professionals in the health care industry and importantly, the people they treat, is a critical goal for the sector. As part of the board, I can help make this a reality across the country.”

In addition to his current position with KNOW Bio – which is focused on developing therapeutic nitric oxide solutions for diseases like cystic fibrosis – Hunter co-founded Cree in the late 1980’s and served as CEO until 2001. In 2005, he launched LED Lighting Fixtures to introduce LED lighting for general illumination. That company was acquired in 2008. He then became Novan's founding investor and Chairman where he spearheaded raising more than $100 million in private financing to develop that company’s line of unique nitric oxide-based solutions. He served in that position until 2016 when he helped launch KNOW Bio. He earned his degree in mechanical engineering from N.C. State.

About Singular Medical Technologies

Based in Winter Haven, FL, Singular is the only global company with a single elegant solution to integrating multiple disparate radiology PACS and dictation systems with seamless integration. Singular Medical Technologies (SMT) designs and develops high-performance PACS solutions for hospitals, imaging centers, radiology and cardiology groups around the country. The company’s innovative PACStation Plus product allows physicians and health care professionals full and direct access to all PACS versions and worklists across entire health care networks, all within hours of installation. The technology addresses the global problem of incompatible PACS systems and does not have any of the constraints or complexities experienced by cloud-based systems, overlays or VNAs. SMT also develops solutions for emergency rooms, EMR integration, and high-performance mammography workstations. For more information, visit http://www.singmedtech.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: reliance on key personnel; the early stage of our business; risks associated with the development process; competition; and other risks described in other Company press releases and presentations. Singular Medical Technologies assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

