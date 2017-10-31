“Large, distributed and multitenant organizations need a more cost effective and scalable way to manage their distributed cloud infrastructure." -Scott Sanders, CEO of 5nine Software

5nine Software, the leading provider of Microsoft Cloud management, security and migration solutions, today announced version 2.0 of its popular 5nine Manager Datacenter. This 2.0 release signifies the next step for 5Nine’s Manager Datacenter product to serve as a comprehensive, and scalable enterprise solution. Its new features and improvements enable large, multitenant and distributed Microsoft Cloud datacenters to centrally manage, monitor, back up, recover and control Hyper-V infrastructures in a more cost-efficient and streamlined manner.

Enterprise VMM: The Market Today

The explosion of Hyper-V adoption in recent years, alongside Microsoft Cloud in general, has quickly made it one of the leading virtualization platforms on the enterprise market today. Large organizations with multiple datacenters and locations are beginning to realize, though, that new tools may be needed to more effectively remotely manage, monitor and secure their infrastructure while using this platform.

5nine Manager Datacenter offers the simplest, fastest and best enterprise management experience available. This release provides the following new features and VMM advantages over similar offerings:

5nine Manager Datacenter 2.0 New Features



Logical View Grouping: Combines multiple related resources into a single, logical tree view through categorization and grouping. This feature allows administrators to more effectively manage and monitor resources in large, distributed data centers

Storage File Explorer: Enables administrators to manage file systems as if they were local, even when they are remote in a CSV or SMB. This feature provides the ability to remotely create, delete, rename, copy, cut and paste actions with storage objects

Monitoring: Provides administrators with email alerts when virtualization related events occur in their environments. Customizable, real-time alerts allow you to quickly discover potential issues, such as errors and warnings, before they impact operations

Replication Management: Improves visibility into the replication status of your VMs, such as mode, state and health, and helps ensure that recovery points are functioning properly without interrupting ongoing replication or your production workload. This release includes new tabs for managing replication settings, additional detail about replication operations, and provides the ability to perform replication failover testing to ensure that everything will work as expected in the event of a disaster

2.0’s Benefits for the Enterprise

Integrated Backup and Monitoring: Includes easy to use backup and monitoring tools in a single GUI

Remote Management: Provides user-friendly remote management without the need for complex VPNs, remote network access solutions or complex permission management

Unique Management Model: Our multitenant distributed architecture is built to accommodate large and complex Microsoft Cloud deployments. Role-based access control allows you to securely tailor our solution to your organization and environment

Scalability for Complex Environments: 5nine Manager Datacenter can seamlessly scale across multiple remote datacenters, multi-domain environments and multi-workgroup organizations

Reduce TCO: Our solution requires minimal components and fewer resources, so you can reduce spend and maintain high ROI

Instant Time to Value: 5nine Manager Datacenter is an “install and go” solution. Our lightweight console requires little-to-no configuration and can run on any PC from any location

“Large, distributed and multitenant organizations need a more cost effective and scalable way to manage their distributed cloud infrastructure. Logical View Grouping, included in version 2.0 of the popular, enterprise-grade 5nine Manager Datacenter, provides an easy to use, but comprehensive interface to manage such environments,” said Scott Sanders, CEO of 5nine Software.

About 5nine Software

5nine provides the world’s leading management, security and migration solutions for Microsoft Azure and Hyper-V. Our powerful, integrated platform delivers scalable efficiency, automation and performance, empowering customers to accomplish every cloud initiative rapidly, securely and at exceptional value. Today, 5nine helps businesses, service providers and government institutions of all sizes to reach their full potential with the Microsoft Cloud Platform.

5nine is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices worldwide. 5nine is a Microsoft Gold Datacenter Partner, Enterprise Cloud Alliance Partner, Azure Pack Partner and member of the Virus Information Alliance.