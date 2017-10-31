Ada We aim to cut through the noise of machine learning by providing immediate, actionable value to our customers.

QuickPivot, the cloud-based, cross-channel campaign management platform that modernizes marketing teams, today announced the launch of Ada, a machine learning suite of predictive marketing models. The new models allow retail marketers to predict customer churn, identify deeper product correlations and forecast purchase behavior based on demographic data. These predictive marketing capabilities were designed to help retailers identify new revenue streams quickly and easily.

Ada’s predictive marketing models can be purchased independently or in conjunction with QuickPivot’s Target customer data segmentation tool. The three models can be implemented quickly with minimal data requirements, just customer and order tables, to generate powerful insights that can be immediately incorporated into marketing campaigns:



Churn: Calculate whether a customer will churn in 30, 60 or 90 days and understand how to best engage them before it’s too late.

Basket: Increase average customer spend by understanding which of your products are often purchased together.

Cluster: Predict which purchase behaviors apply to certain demographics, finding both trends and anomalies.

“QuickPivot has always been adept at helping our customers derive maximum value from their data, and Ada, the machine learning suite, further enables retailers to turn customer data into actionable insights that drive revenue,” said Bob Boehnlein, QuickPivot CEO. “For retailers, especially in the midmarket, machine learning capabilities need to be easy to use and focused on having a positive impact on revenue. We aim to cut through the noise of machine learning by providing immediate, actionable value to our customers”

QuickPivot’s Ada evokes the pioneering spirit of Ada Lovelace, one of the world’s first computer programmers. Innovative and visionary, but always practical, Lovelace helped design the Analytics Engine and wrote of the potential applications and impact that science and math could have on the world.

