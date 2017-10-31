Cold Carriers Names Randy Savoy Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, FL (October 30, 2017) – Cold Carriers announced that Randy Savoy has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer. Savoy previously ran Swift Transportation’s temperature controlled division and will assume responsibility for all operations of Cold Carriers’ operating companies, Gantt Trucking, Interide Transport and Sunco Trucking.

“Randy is a seasoned and trusted leader in the temperature controlled space who is uniquely qualified to drive operational excellence at Cold Carriers now that we are a fleet of 450 tractors and 700 trailers,” said Kenneth Meister, chairman and CEO. “We are excited that Randy will be joining us as we continue our growth to bring nationwide truckload services to our shippers.”

Savoy had been with Swift since 2003 and managed a fleet of 2,300 tractors and revenue of $400 million since 2010 in his most recent role. He also has a combined 25 years of experience in the trucking industry.

“Cold Carriers offers a compelling opportunity for me to continue to consolidate and grow a footprint of strong, truckload refrigerated carriers and continue to offer a seamless customer experience to shippers and producers throughout the continental U.S.,” said Savoy. “I am energized to take Cold Carriers to the next level.”

About KJM Capital:

KJM Capital, LLC, an Orlando, Florida-based private equity firm, was founded by Kenneth Meister and his partners to acquire leading lower to middle market companies that serve business customers. KJM Capital formed Cold Carriers in 2015 with its acquisition of Gantt Trucking. According to Meister, several additional acquisitions are planned for 2018 to continue to build a family of truckload temperature-controlled carriers that will be integrated on a common transportation management software platform to offer seamless services to its customers.