CorpInfo, a leading IT services company announces the formation of Onica, with a $20 million growth equity investment from Sunstone Partners. Onica will focus solely on the exponential growth of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting and managed services business. Onica is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider Partner.

Onica will be led by cloud services visionary, CEO Stephen Garden, who transformed CorpInfo from a legacy consulting company into an industry leading cloud advisory firm.

“Today’s announcements are the culmination of four years at the forefront of the cloud computing boom in collaboration with AWS and having supported hundreds of customers in their transformations,” Garden said. “This investment will allow Onica to continue to expand sales, marketing, and delivery resources globally, and to accelerate our development of technology solutions that bring operational excellence to the enterprise cloud journey.”

Onica joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) in 2013 under Garden’s leadership as Vice President of Cloud Services for CorpInfo, and then quickly became an APN Premier Consulting Partner. The company has since completed more than 400 AWS engagements and now boasts over 150 AWS certifications with customers spending over $100 million a year on the cloud.

“The CorpInfo-Onica story is a great example of how an APN Partner is accelerating cloud adoption for our customers,” said Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “The new company reflects the team’s single-minded focus on helping customers succeed on AWS.”

“There is no bigger transformation in IT today than the shift within the enterprise from private data centers to the use of public cloud infrastructure,” said Mike Biggee, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Sunstone Partners. “We are excited to partner with the Onica team to help guide customers through this massive change. Onica has built deep intellectual property and know-how around automating the migration and management of complex workloads in the cloud, enabling enterprise customers to achieve new levels of operational value and productivity while reducing IT infrastructure costs.”

Onica has been a regular on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. It has also been named a CRN® Triple Crown Award Winner – forty North American solution providers had the necessary revenue, growth, and technical expertise to be recognized on three of CRN’s pre-eminent solution provider lists, earning them the Triple Crown Award this year.

About Onica

Onica is a cloud consulting and managed services company, helping businesses enable, operate, and innovate on the cloud. From migration strategy to operational excellence and immersive transformation, Onica is a full spectrum integrator, helping hundreds of companies realize the value, efficiency, and productivity of the cloud. Learn more at http://www.onica.com.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a private equity firm focused on growth equity and growth buyout investments in technology-enabled services businesses. The firm was formed by the spin-out of the growth equity team of Trident Capital, an investment firm with $1.9 billion of capital under management, since 1993. The firm is currently investing out of Sunstone Partners I, LP, a $310 million fund. For more information visit http://www.sunstonepartners.com.