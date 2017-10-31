RapidScale Hires Louis Valentino As Director Of Service Delivery

I look forward to working for a company with such an engaging customer, partner and colleague culture.

RapidScale, a leader in managed cloud services, welcomes Louis Valentino to the team as Director of Service Delivery. Louis is based in Raleigh, N.C. and now leads RapidScale’s engineering team. His responsibilities include managing and leading the cloud engineers responsible for client implementations, procurement and escalated technical support for RapidScale customers.

Prior to joining RapidScale, Louis was vice president and general manager for the North Carolina market at TierPoint. He was responsible for customer experience and all aspects of the relationship for in-market clients, achieving revenue objectives, minimizing all aspects of risk, and ensuring continuity of operations. He has 29 years of experience in various IT management and leadership roles and extensive technical and operational knowledge.

“I have spent many years supporting, engaging and being the advocate for customers in all industries with various IT complexities,” says Louis. “I look forward to working for a company with such an engaging customer, partner and colleague culture. I have had the privilege to have previously worked with RapidScale’s notable executives and engineers and I’m eager to work alongside them once again.”

RapidScale SVP, Technology Duane Barnes says, “We’re aggressively adding talented people who align with RapidScale’s core values and company culture. Having been personally associated with Louis for the past eight years, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to the team.”

Louis is originally from Rhode Island and has lived with his family in Raleigh for the last eight years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island and a Lean Six Sigma green belt.

