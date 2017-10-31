Samanage Pledges Donations to Make-A-Wish at Dreamforce 2017

Samanage, a Service Success Company, today announced that they will partner with Make-A-Wish, a Samanage customer, at Dreamforce 2017.

Samanage will donate $10,000 to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, which is local to their Cary, North Carolina headquarters, with $1 donated for each attendee that is scanned at one of the Samanage booths and $5 donated for every on-site survey that is completed during the event.

Samanage made a Pledge 1% commitment earlier this year, joining hundreds of other organizations in the corporate philanthropy movement that’s dedicated to making the community a stakeholder in every business. Social responsibility has always been a key part of Samanage’s culture, and through Pledge 1%, Samanage promised to dedicate at least 12 volunteer hours per employee annually to causes that make a measurable difference in children’s causes.

Following Dreamforce, Samanage’s donation to Make-A-Wish will fund the wish of a local child with a life-threatening medical condition. Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina covers 49 counties and grants wishes to children between the ages of 2.5 to 18. Since its founding in 1986, the chapter has granted wishes to more than 3,400 kids.

Comments on the News

“At Samanage we are deeply committed to giving back to the communities we operate in. By sponsoring Make-A-Wish, Samanage is strengthening its commitment to improve the lives of children in our community,” said Doron Gordon, founder and CEO, Samanage. “As a long-time Samanage customer, Make-A-Wish and it’s efforts hold a special place in our hearts. As we donate a dollar to Make-A-Wish for every scan at our booth, we are excited to give attendees of Dreamforce the opportunity to be a part of changing a child’s life for the better.”

“We’re thrilled to be involved with this campaign which will create much-needed awareness for our chapter’s mission,” said Jerry Peters, Vice President of Brand Advancement for Make-A-Eastern North Carolina. “As both a customer and partner, our chapter is fortunate to have the dedicated support from Samanage and their employees.”

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.