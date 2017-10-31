Dave Kaercher, owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Group, is spearheading a Thanksgiving food drive for Care and Share, whose one belief is that no one should go hungry. Donated food can be dropped off at RE/MAX Real Estate Group, 12295 Oracle Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80921, from October 23 to November 23. Items most needed include canned protein (beans, tuna, chicken), canned fruit, canned vegetables, soup and breakfast items.

The core purpose of Care and Share is to bridge the gap between hunger and abundance, and its mission is to provide food, partnering opportunities and education to combat hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities. It exists to ensure that the one in seven Southern Coloradans at risk of hunger have access to enough healthy and nutritious food to thrive.

For more information about hosting a food or fund drive for Care and Share, please visit https://careandshare.org/get-involved/host-a-food-or-fund-drive/. To donate directly to Care and Share, please visit https://careandshare.org/how-to-donate/.

In addition to Care and Share, RE/MAX Real Estate Group is a passionate supporter of Soles4Souls, a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing, and is an official drop-off location. To date, Soles4Souls, with the help of individuals and businesses such as RE/MAX Real Estate Group, has collected and distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

About Dave Kaercher, RE/MAX Real Estate Group

Dave Kaercher’s No. 1 priority is to help his clients make the right decision every time. He works with buyers and sellers. Dave is a Five Star Professional, Certified Distressed Property Expert, Certified Investor Agent Specialist, Certified Residential Specialist, Graduate, REALTOR Institute, Military Res Specialist, Quality Service Certified and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource. For more information, please call (719) 331-5307, or visit http://www.buywithdave.com.

