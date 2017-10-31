iClone Shines with PopcornFX Realtime Visual Effects

PopcornFX engine now tightly integrates with iClone’s lighting, physics and timeline animation systems

Reallusion partners with Persistant Studios, PopcornFX, the multi-platform & cross-engine realtime particle effects industry leader. iClone 7 adds particle realism with the PopcornFX runtime integration, particles library and extensive VFX creation through PopcornFX’s powerful editor.

The PopcornFX engine now tightly integrates with iClone’s lighting, physics and timeline animation systems, while retaining full custom import and attribute adjustment capabilities. Achieve top-level quality VFX with PopcornFX, currently in use in a wide variety of game productions, from indies to AAA.

The iClone realtime animation and virtual production engine combines with PopcornFX to deliver dynamic visual effects that can interact with models, physics, and audio. 3D particle effects from PopcornFX also interact and affect lighting dynamically with iClone Global illumination and High Dynamic Range (HDR) Effects. Physics in iClone powered by NVIDIA Physx enable PopcornFX to collide, bounce, emit and accumulate in realtime.

Reallusion iClone and PopcornFX together equip studios of all levels from indies to AAA with a total realtime 3D animation and visual effects combo. Create and import custom particle effects using the PopcornFX multi-platform and cross-engine editor that enables creation of realtime FX on-demand, compatible with iClone.

PopcornFX 3D Particles inside iClone

● Billboard: Use texture image or sprite list as a particle source.

● Ribbon: Connect particles into continuous ribbons for trailing effects.

● Mesh: Select props or load 3D objects as the emitter source.

Realtime Particle illumination with Global illumination (GI):

● Transform particles into dynamic light sources that naturally light up the scene.

● Manage the light bounce strength and times

High Dynamic Range (HDR) Effects:

● Control particle bloom scale, tone maps, and exposure level, delivering sophisticated glowing strength.

Particle Physics - Emit, Collide, Bounce and Accumulate

● Integrate PopcornFX particles with NVIDIA PhysX engine.

● One-way Collision: users can choose to bounce particles off from 3D objects, or accumulate them on their surface.

● Two-way Collision: Use particle impulse to push away physics ready objects.

Free Editor & PopcornFX Import for Limitless Particles

● Create brand-new particle behaviors using the powerful script-based PopcornFX Editor.

● Learn by samples, Wiki, and free tutorials.

● Directly load PopcornFX projects into iClone via the PopcornFX Plug-in.

Timeline Editing to Fine-tune Particle Effects

● Precisely control particle on/off, timing, scale, opacity, color, density, impulse, etc.

● All Attributes have their own timeline tracks.

● Users can set keys for each attribute.

● Effects are grouped for easy track management.

Save & Reuse Custom Particles

● Combine several primary effects to form more complicated effects.

● Save custom effects with a users own attribute values and sampler data (mesh/texture/sound).

● Attach particles to target objects, save them with props, accessories and characters.

When is PopcornFX for iClone available?

This is the first preview of the partnership with Reallusion iClone and PopcornFX. The development teams are working together to achieve a December 2017 launch. For more information, and for updates, visit: https://www.reallusion.com/iclone/vfx/popcornfx

About Reallusion: http://www.reallusion.com - Reallusion Inc. is a 2D and 3D animation software and content developer. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with R&D centers in Taiwan, and offices and training centers in Germany and Japan. Reallusion specializes in the development of realtime cinematic animation, virtual production, and motion capture tools that connect professional 3D animation technologies to creators from indie to studio. The company provides users with pro character animation, facial and body mocap, and voice lipsync solutions for real-time filmmaking and previsualization and production. Reallusion's core technologies are widely used by trainers, educators, game developers and filmmakers.

About Persistant Studios / PopcornFX: http://www.popcornfx.com - Created in 2005, PopcornFX is the realtime particle effects solution for games, films, AR/VR/MR (meeting great success such as Playstation VR Worlds or Arte “Notes on Blindness” experience). PopcornFX is the leading FX editor, multi-platform & cross-engine and currently in use in a wide variety of game productions (from Indies to AAA), but also employed on-set previsualization and full performance motion capture for Realtime FX productions. In addition, Persistant Studios provides VFX consulting, outsourcing, support and training services, to help boost creativity & improve performances. PopcornFX’s editor is free. Persistant Studios licenses the runtime on a per title, per platform basis. It can be easily integrated into in-house or commercial engines.