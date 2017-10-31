Tech Industry Adds 9,400 IT Jobs in September

The IT industry added more or less the same amount of jobs in September as it had the month before.

The US economy added 9,400 IT jobs in September, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report on Friday, October 6, 2017.

“The IT industry added more or less the same amount of jobs in September as it had the month before,” said Jay Rollins, owner of ITJobsWeb.com, a leading IT jobs website. “It should be noted that August’s employment gains were revised to 9,000 jobs from the 14,400 originally estimated.”

The IT industry, a conglomerate of several sectors including the data processing, hosting and related services subsector, the computer electronic product manufacturing subsector, the computer systems design and related services subsector, and the management and technical consulting services subsector, now employs 4,564,000 persons. Over the last 12 months, the tech industry has added 112,700 jobs, mostly due to an even split among computer systems design (54,300 jobs) and management and technical consulting services (54,600 jobs).

The management and technical consulting services subsector added only 1,900 jobs in September, down from the 2,700 jobs added in August. The subsector currently employs 1,453,000 persons.

Computer systems design, which now employs 2,066,900 persons, added 4,200 jobs last month, a slight decrease from the 4,900 jobs added in August.

Computer electronic manufacturing added 3,000 jobs in September, up from the 2,200 jobs added in August. “This sector has had a volatile year, adding and losing jobs consistently from month-to-month. Computer electronic manufacturing now employs 1,044,100 persons, up by only 1,000 jobs over the last 12 months,” said Rollins.

The data processing and hosting sector added only 300 jobs, an increase over the 800 jobs lost the month previous. The sector has added only 2,800 jobs over the last year, and now employs 304,200 persons.

