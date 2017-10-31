SEMANTIFY LOGO

The pioneer in empowering enterprise end users to independently perform on demand information discovery and analysis using familiar business vocabulary, just announced its new product version with a powerful new feature hitherto thought out of reach by the industry.

Semantify’s version 6.0, already rolled out in the early adopter program, adds several powerful functionalities - the most exciting one being the ability of an end user, irrespective of their data skill levels, to now instantly create single composite reports from multiple disparate data sources and formats, by asking a question using business vocabulary, in a way that queries most naturally form in a business user’s mind.

Semantify immediately finds and presents in an accurate composite result every data element relevant to the answer, from multiple disparate systems. Data formats can be structured and/or unstructured, and real-time data is pulled from live production systems without affecting their performance. The new feature was developed in response to a customer’s demand for dynamic dash boarding from real time production data lying across 21 different internal and vendor systems and multiple formats including PDFs, internal and external emails, etc.

Other new features include a next generation user interface revolutionizing the simplicity with which clients and partners can self-service the customization of the functionality of their Semantify application, provide guided navigation for their end users, etc.

Semantify jumped into the limelight several years ago with its unique Business Language Query™ interface for risk analysts at large global banks enabling them to directly pull data and models produced by tools like SAS, data repositories like Teradata, Oracle warehouses etc. This contributed to significant acceleration of model validation and time to market for new revenue campaigns. Not to mention huge annual cost savings. The platform quickly got extended to all end users from customer service agents to C-Level executives, and to smaller banks and several other industries through partnerships.

Business Language Query™, originally coined by Semantify to distinguish its query form from traditional approaches that do not produce relevant accurate results, is a trademarked term and patented feature, one of double digit set of patents owned by Semantify in the field of on demand data discovery and analytics.

Semantify differentiates itself by using industry vertical knowledge graphs that combine with natural language technology to find data relevant to the exact context of an ad hoc query, instead of the traditional inefficient method of horizontal search requiring immense efforts to precook data for consumption. Traditional approaches including many advanced visualization tools require this data precooking. Business Language Query™ allows users to get results without any expertise in the knowledge graphs being deployed behind the scenes.

“End user empowerment leveraging AI has been our single-minded pursuit from Semantify’s inception, hence our leadership position in this technology niche,” said Semantify CEO Ashoke Dutt. “The platform has been delivering business language based conversational data discovery and analytics for years, while most of our competitors have been spending a great deal of marketing money claiming this kind of functionality without actual enterprise level product capability. We will keep extending our product leadership with ongoing investments in AI and machine learning. More to come. Soon.”

About: Semantify, Inc., is a Delaware incorporated company with its headquarters in Chicago, IL, and offices in Illinois, New Jersey, Texas, California, Georgia, the United Kingdom, and India. Semantify enables instant discovery, analytics, and deep insights into data and content for business users through intuitive, iterative Business Language Queries™ without having to depend on data experts to code queries and blend, curate, index and prepare data.