ATL’s new product, aptly named PortingPro, was developed in response to a much-needed overhaul of the local number porting service bureau environment. ATL created a workgroup of actual staff members from the carrier industry, from across the nation, who either ran or worked in LNP departments. Armed with this valuable input ATL set out to modernize, automate, and streamline the essential functions of local number porting. After listening to the pain points common amongst all end users, ATL resolved to incorporate solutions into the new PortingPro Service Order Interface (SOA). “In today’s technological landscape I found it surprising that systems in the local number porting space were so far behind the times. Furthermore, until now, it had been over 15 years since there was even another option! It was clear that somebody needed to step in and provide a modern application.” Said Mark Bilton-Smith, President of ATL Communications.

With a comprehensive workflow for easy administration, intuitive design for faster training, CSR automation to reduce fallout, LSR automation that significantly reduces employee resources, and a dashboard with enhanced statuses for more thorough tracking, PortingPro is the new gold standard and must have product in Local Number Porting. From pre-validation, through post port add-ons, users can manage every aspect of porting, including post port updating of E911, CNAM and Directory Listings, through just one interface. This has been, until now, and unheard-of possibility from a single end-user interface.

With several different service options and add-ons, PortingPro is also the most flexible and customizable system available. Users can control and customize their particular porting procedures and needs within each organization. ATL Communications is also the first “Neutral” LNP Service bureau to offer full-service administration, meaning they will take over for an entire local number porting department as either an addition to existing staff or as an as-needed replacement.

For more information on PortingPro, visit ATL Communications and download their introductory product packet at [https://atlc.com/ppintro __title__ Download PortingPro Information]

About ATL Communications

ATL Communications is America and Canada’s first and largest independent Responsible Organization, managing millions of toll-free and local numbers. Telephone companies, call centers, and enterprise clients have entrusted ATL Communications with the responsibility of managing and maintaining numbers and essential phone services with reliability and consistency since 1993. ATL Communications offers unique services in Disaster Recovery and Least Cost Routing with new products in Local Number Portability, Toll-Free Texting, and Number Reservations launching in 2017. ATL Communications commitment to clients is to remove complexities, maximize productivity, enhance control, increase savings, and protect numbers.