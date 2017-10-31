Explosion Proof White Forklift LED Spotlight This LED spotlight provides forklift operators with a high-powered spot beam great for many lighting options. I t can be used for headlights, reverse illumination for backing up, and for pedestrian safety.

Larson Electronics LLC, Industrial lighting expert, has released a new explosion proof white LED spotlight for forklifts, that produces 2,250 lumens of bright white illumination. This spotlight can be used as a headlight for forklift drivers to clearly see in lowly lit environments. This fixture is NEMA 3, 4, 4X, 7 and 9 rated, designed to withstand demanding environmental and operational conditions in hazardous such as warehouses and delivery bays.

The EXHL-TRN-LE4-FKWL-WHT-1224 from Larson Electronics is a Class 1 Division 1 & 2, Class 2 Division 1 & 2, and Class 3 Division 1 &2, explosion proof LED spotlight for illuminating forklift pathways during operation in low lighting. This LED spotlight contains five 5-watt LED bulbs that produce a total of 2,250 lumens of white light, while only drawing 25 watts. The spotlight beam has a 5º spread, providing operators with a high intensity center beam visible during both day and nighttime operations. This light acts as both forward area illumination and a visual path indicator of the forklift for pedestrian safety.

The EXHL-TRN-LE4-FKWL-WHT-1224 is listed for worldwide use and is NEMA Type 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B,C,D) and 9 (E,F,G) rated for use in harsh conditions. This unit operates within temperatures of -40° C to 60° C, is waterproof to 3 meters and resistant to dust, dirt and humidity buildup. The housing is constructed of copper free aluminum, and the LED is sealed behind a borosilicate glass lens. This forklift spotlight operates on universal 9-60V DC, including common 12, 24 and 48 V DC voltages. The unit is mounted with an adjustable surface mount bracket with adjustable tilt and rotation. Wiring is completed with terminal strips located inside the fixture.

“This LED spotlight provides forklift operators with a high-powered spot beam great for many lighting options,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It can be used for headlights, reverse illumination for backing up, and for pedestrian safety.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

