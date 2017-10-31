It is an honor to be recognized as a leader within the professional services automation business sector. We are now in our 10th year, and it has been an exciting journey in building TOP Step Consulting to where it is today”, says Jodi Cicci

Insights Success has named professional services automation (PSA) solutions provider TOP Step Consulting as one of the 10 Best Performing PSA Solution Providers 2017. Insights Success identifies companies that have gained recognition for delivering high-value PSA solutions to their customers and within the industry. The publication selected TOP Step based on its innovation, customer reviews, and leadership within the PSA solution marketplace.

TOP Step Consulting enables and empowers professional services organizations to be profitable, scalable, and efficient through professional services automation, process enhancement, change management, and skill set training with a Customer First approach. This portfolio of services combined with a focus to educate and empower each customer makes TOP Step Consulting one of the leading PSA solution providers in the market space today.

President and CEO Jodi Cicci attributes the company’s success to a talented team strengthened by the experience gained by working with more than 300 clients most of which operate on a global scale. “It is an honor to be recognized as a leader within the professional services automation business sector. We are now in our 10th year, and it has been an exciting journey in building TOP Step Consulting to where it is today,” says Jodi Cicci.

Jodi Cicci began TOP Step Consulting in 2007 to provide solutions to an underserved Professional Services industry. She saw the need for business efficiency solutions within this industry where the product is services and comes with unique challenges of managing a profitable professional services business. Since 2007, TOP Step Consulting has grown year over year into a thriving consulting organization that is consistently recognized as a leader in the PSA sector of the industry.

TOP Step regularly attends and sponsors events and conferences throughout the year to both keep abreast of trends within the Professional Services industry as well as to support their mission to enable and empower Professional Services organizations. One of the key elements of the TOP Step Consulting culture is to share knowledge and educate the professional services community on how to be profitable, scalable, and efficient. TOP Step runs a successful webinar series that shares professional services best practices for improving efficiency as well as PSA tool specific webinars for Oracle + Netsuite OpenAir focused on providing tips to improve adoption and optimize the usage of the system.

TOP Step Consulting also continues to invest in building custom solutions that can plug into the Oracle + NetSuite OpenAir PSA solution. The recently launched TOP Step Consulting Extension Marketplace contains a library of pre-built scripts to address unique functionality and requirements of the end-customer.

About TOP Step Consulting

TOP Step Consulting improves business efficiency and productivity for Professional Services business operations. They help clients achieve their profitability goals allowing them to focus on building their business. Their team has extensive experience in professional services business operations, professional services automation (PSA), and project management. They have served over 300 organizations across the globe and have been awarded “Best of the Best” by SPI Research and named as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Consulting Magazine and Inc. 5000. To learn how TOP Step Consulting brings operational efficiency to Professional Services visit http://www.topstepconsulting.com.