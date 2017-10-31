“Our partnership with Cisco shows what’s possible when a video conferencing and streaming leader integrate their technologies to bring new and exciting video capabilities to users who already are exceptional collaborators and communicators,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of Vbrick

CISCO PARTNER SUMMIT - Vbrick today announced commercial availability of a new Cisco Spark bot that allows participants in Cisco Spark spaces to search video libraries hosted on the Vbrick Rev video management platform, and easily and seamlessly record Cisco Spark meetings through Rev for later viewing and sharing.

The Rev Cisco Spark bot, available through the Cisco Spark Depot, adds to existing integrations that enable Rev and Cisco Spark users to enjoy the benefits of Rev’s massively scalable live and on-demand video webcasting and management capabilities as a part of the Cisco Spark experience. Using the Rev Cisco Spark bot, customers can:



Record Cisco Spark Meetings – Cisco Spark meeting participants can type in a simple text command to add Rev into a space as a participant. Rev then records the meeting for on-demand viewing via the Rev modern, consumer-grade portal;

Search and Share Video Recordings within Cisco Spark – Rev customers can use simple keywords to easily search through thousands of Rev-hosted video assets from within a Cisco Spark space. Rev will return the top three video matches that can then be shared in as many additional rooms as desired.

The bot adds to existing integrations of Rev with Cisco Spark that also allow customers to subscribe to Rev video channels and receive notifications and links within Cisco Spark for playback and video sharing, and stream live from Cisco Spark spaces using Rev’s self-service live webcasting capabilities.

“Vbrick has been one of our more agile and innovative ISV partners, and was one of the first to tap the power of our Cisco Spark APIs to bring complementary and high-value cloud streaming video capabilities to Cisco Spark users,” said Joseph Fu, Cisco Director of Business Development, Spark for Developers. “Being able to search, share, record and live stream massive volume of videos to global audiences just adds to the Cisco Spark experience, making it central to the Digital Workplace of the future,” Fu said.

“Our partnership with Cisco shows what’s possible when a video conferencing and streaming leader integrate their technologies to bring new and exciting video capabilities to users who already are exceptional collaborators and communicators,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of Vbrick.

Cisco selected Rev as its video portal, streaming and recording standard in 2015. Today the companies have extensive product integrations that enable Cisco Spark, Cisco TelePresence, Cisco WebEx and Cisco Meeting Server customers to centrally manage recordings and launch secure live webcasts within Rev’s modern video portal experience.

About Vbrick

Vbrick believes in the power of video to transform the workplace. Its Rev enterprise video platform removes the technology and pricing restraints that have held business back from tapping video’s clear advantage to persuade, inform and compel people, wherever they are. Visit vbrick.com

Vbrick and Rev are trademarks of Vbrick Systems, Inc., USA.